GREENSBORO — An police officer at the scene of a disturbance shot a woman who drove a vehicle toward responding officers late Saturday, according to a release from Greensboro police.
Paulickia Jazzmun Hairston, 27, of Greensboro, suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening and was taken to a hospital, police said.
At approximately 10:50 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a disturbance involving firearms at 1810 Willomore Street. Individuals at the scene directed officers a silver vehicle, indicating it was involved in the disturbance. Officers on foot attempted to stop the vehicle, driven by Hairston, who accelerated around another vehicle toward the officers, according to the release. One officer discharged his weapon, striking Hairston.
The vehicle came to a stop and a passenger in the vehicle fled the scene on foot. Hairston was taken to the hospital.
The incident is being investigated by both the Greensboro Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division and the Professional Standards Division. The officer, whom police did not name, has been placed on administrative duty pending the results of the investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and may result in a reward up to $2,000.