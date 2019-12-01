Caring Lunch (copy)

Guests are served soup and bread at the 28th annual Feast of Caring to benefit Greensboro Urban Ministry at First Baptist Church in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, November 21, 2019.

What we do: Provide food, shelter and solutions to individuals fighting poverty and those experiencing homelessness.

Wish list: Gift cards to grocery stores, gift cards for Pathways Center family shelterto purchase needed supplies for children and adults as needed, 10 11-by-14-inch and 10 16-by-20-inch black photo frames for client and volunteer photos to be displayed in office, card-stock paper, gloves and winter hats, bath towels, lamination-pouch document holders, nonperishable food.

To donate: Drop off items between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays at the loading dock at 305 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Load comments