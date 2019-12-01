What we do: Provide food, shelter and solutions to individuals fighting poverty and those experiencing homelessness.
Wish list: Gift cards to grocery stores, gift cards for Pathways Center family shelterto purchase needed supplies for children and adults as needed, 10 11-by-14-inch and 10 16-by-20-inch black photo frames for client and volunteer photos to be displayed in office, card-stock paper, gloves and winter hats, bath towels, lamination-pouch document holders, nonperishable food.
To donate: Drop off items between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays at the loading dock at 305 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
