BASEBALL
8 p.m.: Class AAA National Championship (FS1)
COLLEGES
Men’ soccer
7 p.m.: Wofford at High Point (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Davidson at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: College of Charleston at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: Fordham at Clemson (ACC)
7 p.m.: Notre Dame at Indiana (Big Ten)
SOCCER
12:55 p.m.: Champions, Internazionale Milano vs. Slavia Praha (TNT)
3 p.m.: Champions, Napoli vs. Liverpool (TNT)
7:30 p.m.: NWSL, Houston Dash at North Carolina Courage (ESPNews)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Moselle Open, Pan Pacific Open, Guangzhou International Open (Tennis)
10 p.m.: Pan Pacific Open, Korea Open, Guangzhou International Open (Tennis)
WNBA
6:30 p.m.: Los Angeles at Connecticut (ESPN2)
8:30 p.m.: Las Vegas at Washington (ESPN2)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.