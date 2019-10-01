COLLEGES

Men’s soccer

6 p.m.: Penn State at Michigan State (Big Ten)

7 p.m.: UNC Greensboro at Davidson (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: UNC Wilmington at North Carolina (ACC)

7 p.m.: Wright State at Duke (ACC Extra)

8 p.m.: Indiana at Northwestern (Big Ten)

MLB

8 p.m.: National League Wild Card (TBS)

RUGBY

Early Wednesday

3:30 a.m.: World Cup, France vs. United States (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

12:55 p.m.: Brugge vs. Real Madrid (TNT)

3 p.m.: Bayern Munich vs. Tottenham Hotspur (TNT)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Japan Open, China Open (Tennis)

10 p.m.: Japan Open, China Open (Tennis)

TRACK and FIELD

9:30 a.m.: IAAF World Championships (NBC Sports)

WNBA

8 p.m.: Connecticut at Washington (ESPN)

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Load comments