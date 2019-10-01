COLLEGES
Men’s soccer
6 p.m.: Penn State at Michigan State (Big Ten)
7 p.m.: UNC Greensboro at Davidson (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: UNC Wilmington at North Carolina (ACC)
7 p.m.: Wright State at Duke (ACC Extra)
8 p.m.: Indiana at Northwestern (Big Ten)
MLB
8 p.m.: National League Wild Card (TBS)
RUGBY
Early Wednesday
3:30 a.m.: World Cup, France vs. United States (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
12:55 p.m.: Brugge vs. Real Madrid (TNT)
3 p.m.: Bayern Munich vs. Tottenham Hotspur (TNT)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Japan Open, China Open (Tennis)
10 p.m.: Japan Open, China Open (Tennis)
TRACK and FIELD
9:30 a.m.: IAAF World Championships (NBC Sports)
WNBA
8 p.m.: Connecticut at Washington (ESPN)
