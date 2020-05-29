The Greensboro Symphony Guild has announced the names of 18 young women who will make their debuts at the 43rd annual Symphony Presentation Ball set for Dec. 28.
The ball honors outstanding young women with connections to the Greensboro area, who have made significant contributions within their communities. Laura Thompson Kilmartin will serve as chairwoman, Martha Barden Siler will serve as honorary chairwoman and Dr. Patrick Eugene Glenn Wright Jr. will serve as master of ceremonies.
The guild sponsors many activities throughout the year which include informal Zoom meetings and other social and philanthropic events. The debutantes and their families will also enjoy “A Night at the Symphony” at the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in the fall. In addition, the parents of the debutantes will host several parties to honor their daughters.
The debutantes are:
- Meg Flanagan Bennett, daughter of Marianne and Jim Bennett of Greensboro, a student at University of South Carolina.
- Madeline Marie Berry, daughter of Beth and Daniel Berry of Greensboro, a student at UNC-Chapel Hill.
- Elizabeth Hardin Blackburn, daughter of Rhonda and Tim Blackburn of Greensboro, a student at UNC-Chapel Hill.
- Catherine Glen Camp, daughter of Donna and Mitch Camp of Greensboro, a student at UNC-Charlotte.
- Ava Camille Dodge, daughter of Ali Dodge and Steve Cash of Greensboro and the late Paul Dodge Jr., a student at N.C. State.
- Caroline Christine Donato, daughter of Lisa and Anthony Donato of Summerfield, a student at Ohio University.
- Delaney Jane Dow, daughter of Amber and David Dow of Greensboro, a student at UNC-Wilmington.
- Sarah Emily Dudkiewicz, daughter of Julie and Duane Dudkiewicz of Greensboro, a student at UNC-Wilmington.
- Elizabeth Marie Emerick, daughter of Shelley and John Emerick of Summerfield, a student at N.C. State.
- Salem Mackenzie Handy, daughter of Laura and Michael Handy of Greensboro, a student at UNC-Chapel Hill.
- Olivia Elizabeth Kernels, daughter of Catherine and Mike Kernels of Greensboro, a student at University of Georgia.
- Elizabeth Colgan Knox, daughter of Kim and Scott Knox of Greensboro, a student at East Carolina University.
- Anna Parkins Lewis, daughter of Tammy and Slade Lewis of High Point, a student at University of Tennessee.
- Jessica-Grey Cooper Lineberry, daughter of Paula and Chris Lineberry of Browns Summit, a student at N.C. State.
- Lydia Gayle McGee, daughter of Debbie and Gerald McGee of Greensboro, a student at University of Tennessee.
- Phoebe McNair Meadows, daughter of Leslie and Chris Meadows of Greensboro, a student at N.C. State.
- Madelaine Grace Rountree, daughter of Kimm and Mark Rountree of Greensboro, a student at N.C. State.
- Catherine Ann Vaughan, daughter of Nancy Vaughan and Don Vaughan of Greensboro, a student at UNC-Chapel Hill.
