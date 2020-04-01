GTA bus

The Greensboro Transit Authority announced Wednesday reduced routes during the coronavirus pandemic.

 Jay Capers/Special to the News & Record

GREENSBORO — The number of city bus routes will be cut by more than half until further notice, officials said today.

The city's normal 16 routes will be reduced to seven starting on Thursday. The seven routes are the ones typically offered on Sundays.

Greensboro Transit Agency said in a release announcing the changes the COVID-19 restrictions including county and state stay-at-home orders have cut ridership in half or more during peak periods.

The changes allow the agency to offer transportation "for employment, medical and other life needs while maintaining good financial stewardship."

The SCAT paratransit system for those with disabilities and SCAT I-Ride will continue to operate normally, GTA said.

Here's a look at the routes, which will continue to operate on an hourly, rather than half-hour, timeframe. Hours are 5:15 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, and 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.

Route 21

Summit Avenue/N. Elm Street: Serving Center City Park, Greensboro Children's Museum, Greensboro Sportsplex, Moses H. Cone Hospital and more.

Route 22

E. Market Street/Bessemer Avenue/Phillips Avenue: Serving GTCC Wendover Campus, N.C. A&T, Peeler Recreation Center, Greensboro Historical Museum, and more.

Route 23

Gorrell Street/Benbow Road/Martin Luther King Jr. Drive: Serving Bennett College, Guilford Health Care Center, and Windsor Recreation Center.

Route 24

Randleman Road/S. Elm-Eugene Street: Serving Carolina Theatre, Goodwill Industries, Warnersville Recreation Center, Walmart-Elmsley Square, and more.

Route 25

Four Seasons Town Centre/Gate City Boulevard: Serving Four Seasons Town Centre, Greensboro College, Greensboro Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, Glenwood Branch Library, UNCG, and more.

Route 26

W. Wendover Avenue/W. Friendly Avenue: Serving Wendover Avenue Shopping District, Walmart-Wendover, Friendly Center, University of North Carolina at Greensboro, Wesley Long Community Hospital, and more.

Route 27

Battleground Avenue/Friendly Center: Serving Center City Park, Friendly Center, Guilford Courthouse National Military Park, Wesley Long Community Hospital, Women's Hospital, and more.

