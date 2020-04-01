GREENSBORO — The number of city bus routes will be cut by more than half until further notice, officials said today.
The city's normal 16 routes will be reduced to seven starting on Thursday. The seven routes are the ones typically offered on Sundays.
Greensboro Transit Agency said in a release announcing the changes the COVID-19 restrictions including county and state stay-at-home orders have cut ridership in half or more during peak periods.
The changes allow the agency to offer transportation "for employment, medical and other life needs while maintaining good financial stewardship."
The SCAT paratransit system for those with disabilities and SCAT I-Ride will continue to operate normally, GTA said.
Here's a look at the routes, which will continue to operate on an hourly, rather than half-hour, timeframe. Hours are 5:15 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, and 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.
Route 21
Summit Avenue/N. Elm Street: Serving Center City Park, Greensboro Children's Museum, Greensboro Sportsplex, Moses H. Cone Hospital and more.
Route 22
E. Market Street/Bessemer Avenue/Phillips Avenue: Serving GTCC Wendover Campus, N.C. A&T, Peeler Recreation Center, Greensboro Historical Museum, and more.
Route 23
Gorrell Street/Benbow Road/Martin Luther King Jr. Drive: Serving Bennett College, Guilford Health Care Center, and Windsor Recreation Center.
Route 24
Randleman Road/S. Elm-Eugene Street: Serving Carolina Theatre, Goodwill Industries, Warnersville Recreation Center, Walmart-Elmsley Square, and more.
Route 25
Four Seasons Town Centre/Gate City Boulevard: Serving Four Seasons Town Centre, Greensboro College, Greensboro Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, Glenwood Branch Library, UNCG, and more.
Route 26
W. Wendover Avenue/W. Friendly Avenue: Serving Wendover Avenue Shopping District, Walmart-Wendover, Friendly Center, University of North Carolina at Greensboro, Wesley Long Community Hospital, and more.
Route 27
Battleground Avenue/Friendly Center: Serving Center City Park, Friendly Center, Guilford Courthouse National Military Park, Wesley Long Community Hospital, Women's Hospital, and more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.