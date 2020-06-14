GREENSBORO — Authorities were investigating two shootings that occurred early Sunday, according to a news release from Greensboro police.
At 12:47 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of Bulla Street. Upon arrival they located male victim who had been shot.
A second shooting was reported at 3:20 a.m. in the 1600 block of Textile Drive, according to a release from police.
Officers located a male suffering from a gunshot wound. It was unknown if the two shootings were related.
The names and conditions of the victims, and the circumstances surrounding the shootings, were not immediately released.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
