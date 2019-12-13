GREENSBORO — There is nothing as limitless as the energy of a young child. It’s exhausting. Caregivers must have equal amounts of creativity to find new and exciting ways to expend it.
No worries — Greensboro Parks and Recreation is working on it.
This fall, the department hired its first youth program specialist, Shelli Scott, to develop a full range of new programs for young children. She will have a special focus on the youngest children — newborns to 5-year-olds — an age group for which Parks and Recreation currently offers few organized activities.
Staff is still in the planning phases and looking for ideas of what parents and caregivers would like to see. There are already plans in the works for science, technology, engineering, art and math, or STEAM, activities, child-sized nature walks and a new project called Preschool Power Hour — a mix of games, crafts and stories meant to leave your child tuckered out and ready for naptime.
“It’s an age group that there are lot of cool things that can be done for them,” said Michelle Gill-Moffat, Parks and Recreation’s superintendent of youth services.
The department’s youth services division has several well-established programs to serve middle and high school students — Summer Night Lights, the Greensboro Youth Council, and Youth Leadership Greensboro. The city’s recreation centers and athletics division also host year-round activities for children ages 5 through 13.
But Parks and Recreation’s recently adopted master plan, Plan2Play, showed that there was a dearth of offerings specifically designed for babies and toddlers, as well as a need for STEAM education and nature activities.
“There was high request from the general public to have outdoor recreational opportunities that are more than just softball fields,” Scott said. Residents said they want to “get out and connect with nature.”
Parks and Recreation has nature in abundance — be it the 100-plus miles of trails, 100-plus parks or the three public lakes. Most of that open space is meant for passive reaction, meaning residents are on their own to decide when and how to enjoy it.
Now Youth Services will do the planning for caregivers, developing children’s activities and programs that will give them ready-made fun out in nature. The department especially hopes to make better use of some of the many small public parks located in neighborhoods across the city.
“We’re excited to have Shelli on staff that can work closely with the community on what program ideas they want so we can activate our neighborhood parks and go to where the community is,” Gill-Moffat said. “The cool thing about this is it’s going to give us a chance to get into the community in a way we haven’t done before.”
Scott is working toward a slate of outdoor activities — under the working title “Miss Shelli’s Adventures” — for the springtime.
In the meantime, Scott’s already jumped into planning engaging and free programs that mix art, song and movement — similar to what kids might get if they attended preschool. She’s worked with a handful of existing local parent groups for the first few programs, including pumpkin painting sessions and Thanksgiving-themed crafts.
The turkey Oreos were a big hit, she said.
This month she will host an ornament-making workshop for children attending the Greensboro Youth Council’s Santa’s Workshop. It was inspired by Scott’s own childhood.
“I think back about things I did when I was a kid. I used to make bead ornaments with my Mammaw,” Scott said.
Preschool Power Hour will roll out in January and be offered on subsequent Friday mornings at Griffin, Craft and Brown recreation centers. The program was designed to get young minds and bodies working. There will be crafts and music, learning new games and sports, and a story.
It’s free and caregivers will be expected to play, too. It will be educational as well as a chance for kids and caregivers to socialize with each other.
Scott is also busy researching and developing other ideas, including basic computer programming workshops working with robots, children yoga, and nature-based crafts, like building fairy houses.
She is open to recommendations and advice from families, neighborhood organizations, parent groups or home-school groups who are interested in specific programs or bringing activities to a certain neighborhood park. Groups or caregivers can reach Scott with questions or ideas at shelli.scott@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-7757.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.