COLLEGES

Men’s Soccer

7 p.m.: West Michigan at Virginia (ACC)

NFL

8:15 p.m.: Chicago at Washington (ESPN)

NHL

7 p.m.: Preseason, Philadelphia at Boston (NHL)

10:30 p.m.: Preseason, Anaheim at Los Angeles (NHL)

SOCCER

2:20 p.m.: Hoffenheim at Wolfsburg (FS2)

TENNIS

11 p.m.: Zhuhai Championships, Chengdu Open, Wuhan Open (Tennis)

