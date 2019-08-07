GREENSBORO — Police have charged a Greensboro man in a series of robberies at gas stations and restaurants.
Antonio Isaac Woods, 32, is in the Guilford County jail with bail set at $78,500, police said in a news release. He is charged with one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon, five counts each of larceny and possession of stolen property, both felonies, and two counts each of larceny and possession of stolen property, misdemeanors.
Police said Woods was charged in the following robberies:
- May 13 at Subway, 2105 Pyramids Village Blvd.
- May 16 at Subway, 3011 Spring Garden St.
- May 25 at Subway, 2609 Battleground Ave.
- June 2 at BP, 4700 W. Market St.
- June 6 at Exxon, E. Gate City Blvd.
- June 9 at Circle K, 2522 Randleman Road.
- June 29 at Family Fare, 3931 Battleground Ave.
- July 12 at Great Stops, 3901 N. Church St.