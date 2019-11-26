MARCH (copy)

Thousands marched during the Triad NC Women's March, which began at the governmental plaza on Washington Street and ended at LeBauer Park, on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Greensboro, N.C.

What we do: Celebrate Greensboro’s local culture and place in American history.

Wish list: To help collect and preserve artifacts and stories of organized protest in Greensboro as part of Project Democracy 20/20, signs, clothing, stories and photos from the Women’s March or any large protest that has taken place in the city during the past decade. Cash donations as well.

To donate: Contact Museum Director Carol Ghiorsi Hart at 336-373-2306 or carol.hart@greensboro-nc.gov.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments