What we do: Celebrate Greensboro’s local culture and place in American history.
Wish list: To help collect and preserve artifacts and stories of organized protest in Greensboro as part of Project Democracy 20/20, signs, clothing, stories and photos from the Women’s March or any large protest that has taken place in the city during the past decade. Cash donations as well.
To donate: Contact Museum Director Carol Ghiorsi Hart at 336-373-2306 or carol.hart@greensboro-nc.gov.
