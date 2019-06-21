caption
CHASKA, Minn. — Hannah Green made it through her first taste of the big stage on the LPGA Tour by holding a lead on the weekend at a major championship and playing alongside powerful Ariya Jutanugarn, a two-time major champion and former No. 1 in the world.
She made it through just fine. She only wishes the one-stroke lead could have been a little bigger.
Green matched pars and birdies with Jutanugarn for seven straight holes and was on the verge of building a four-stroke lead when she stood over a 6-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole. She missed the putt, and two holes later she walked off Hazeltine National with a 2-under 70 and a one-stroke lead in the KPGA Women’s PGA Championship.
Jutanugarn birdied the 17th and Green three-putted from long range on the 18th for a bogey.
“Pretty disappointing to end with a three-putt. That’s my first one all week,” Green said.
“Even the putt on 16, that could have been a big two-shot swing, as well. Overall, I think I have to be really happy playing with Ariya for the first time and trying to keep up with her. You want to hit it as hard and far as she does.”
Jutanugarn had six birdies in her round of 68, which was slowed by a bogey from the water on the 16th when she tried to drive the green from a forward tee.
Lizette Salas (68) and Nelly Korda (69) were four strokes behind at 5-under 211.
Another stroke back was Sei Young Kim, who had the low score of the round at 67, and defending champion Sung Hyun Park (71).
Still in the game was Inbee Park (69) at six strokes behind. Park won the last LPGA major in Minnesota at Interlachen for the 2008 U.S. Women’s Open, her first major in a Hall of Fame career.
It figures to be a slow round today. Overnight rain was in the forecast, so the final round will be played in threesomes off both tees instead of twosomes starting before 7 a.m., when the rain was still likely.