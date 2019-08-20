As part of its 20th anniversary celebration, the Greensboro Children’s Museum sealed a time capsule on Tuesday. The museum collected items from Greensboro businesses and residents, including photos and mementos to be sealed for the next 50 years.
As part of its 20th anniversary celebration, the Greensboro Children’s Museum sealed a time capsule on Tuesday. The museum collected items from Greensboro businesses and residents, including photos and mementos to be sealed for the next 50 years.
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!