Grace Anderson: 'Disappointed...but safety is most important'

GREENSBORO — Grace Anderson spent her 23rd birthday quarantined more than 3,600 miles away, stuck in a house in Peru.
She had arrived there on Feb. 21 to work with a nonprofit organization in the city of Arequipa, helping to provide education, health care and nutrition to families in a nearby slum.
But since March 15, the country had been under government-ordered quarantine to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
Back in Greensboro, her worried mother, Ann Morris, worked full time to arrange her daughter's return.
Morris sought help on Facebook through friends. She contacted senators and congressional representatives. She joined a WhatsApp instant messaging group to chat with others in Peru.
"Happy 23rd birthday to my strong, brave daughter Grace. Although she’s stuck in Peru and the national lockdown was extended today, she’s finding ways to celebrate there. When she gets home there will be birthday cake every day!" - Ann Morris on Facebook, March 26
Anderson's housemates came through.
They made her a special dinner, baked her a cake, and gave her a card and chocolate. Anderson received texts and phone calls from family and friends back home.
"It ended up being one of the best birthdays I’ve actually ever had because of the people I lived with," Anderson said.
The next day, a Friday, Anderson got the email: Americans there would begin their journey home the next day.
l l l
Anderson had studied public policy at UNC, graduating in May 2019.
"I have always really loved to travel, and always had this dream to live in a different country," she said. "I just wanted to continue improving my Spanish, and I loved the idea of working with a nonprofit."
Before she started her work in Peru, Anderson and her mother traveled to Chile for sightseeing. On Feb. 20, Anderson headed to Arequipa.
Her project wouldn't start for a few weeks. So Anderson used the free time to get to know the city and to travel.
The quarantine came just as the project was about to start.
She chatted almost daily with Caroline, her younger sister back in Raleigh, through FaceTime.
Morris worked for her daughter's return.
"Friends, can I ask you to please email or call your Senators and U.S. Representatives to ask them to support sending reserve aircraft to bring citizens home? There are lots of North Carolinians stuck in Peru. Thank you from the bottom of my heart." - Ann Morris on Facebook, March 22
The day after her daughter's birthday, Morris posted the announcement that she had long awaited.
"Friends, we finally got some good news — Grace will start her journey home tomorrow! The State Dept. is busing the Americans in Arequipa to Lima tomorrow (a 16-hour overnight trip) and then putting them on flights... Please keep her in your prayers as she travels tomorrow and Sunday. I am so grateful for all your kindness and support during this stressful time — it has meant the world. Now let's get her home safely!!" - Ann Morris on Facebook, March 27
l l l
On March 28, Anderson joined about 100 Americans in Arequipa's main square. Most were travelers. One group from an Arkansas school had been studying abroad.
They boarded five buses to Lima for an 18-hour overnight ride.
When they arrived at the U.S. Embassy, an American dressed in Army green boarded the buses to greet the tired and anxious travelers.
“'You guys are in good hands now,'" he told them. "'We made you guys cookies and sandwiches. We’re going to take care of you from here on out.'"
"I’ve never felt more patriotic in my life," Anderson recalled.
They flew for eight hours to Washington Dulles International Airport. On Monday, she caught a flight to Piedmont Triad International Airport.
Her mother, father Len Anderson and stepfather Mark Sutter greeted her.
To observe social distancing, they waved and smiled.
"It’s sad not to be able to (hug)," Anderson said. "But it was still so nice to see them."
To be cautious, she went to her father's house to self-quarantine for two weeks.
Her mother had stocked the kitchen with food — and chocolate birthday cake.
l l l
Morris thanks everyone who helped bring her daughter home, including those in Peru and the offices of local U.S. senators and representatives.
She gives special thanks to the office of U.S. Rep Mark Walker, who lobbied for her daughter with the State Department.
"My own community, my friends, my church – everybody has been incredibly supportive," Morris said. "It has just meant so much to me to sustain my spirits through this."
Until her daughter's self-quarantine ends, the family will stay in touch online.
After a hot shower and a 12-hour night of sleep in her own bed, Anderson feels well-rested, relieved — and "a little disappointed" to come home months earlier than planned.
"But safety is most important," Anderson said.
She and other travelers must repay the government for their flight home.
Anderson said she has mixed feelings about leaving Peru.
"I felt really happy for my parents, because I knew they were going to be so relieved," Anderson said. "I was also pretty sad to be leaving the friends I had made."
"I'm also pretty disappointed that i never got to do the work that I went down there to do," she said. "I really felt this was going to be a big time of learning and growth and also fun for me."
"Maybe at some point when this is all over," she said, "maybe I’ll get to try again."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.