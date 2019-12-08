The Lillian H. McLaurin Good Neighbor Association recently celebrated its 40th Anniversary with a special Friendship Rally program and the presentation of the 2019 Good Neighbor Award at Rebirth Christian Outreach Ministries in Reidsville.
Tameka Mullins Goods was the recipient of the honor in recognition for “selfless acts of kindness throughout the community and for sharing her love and caring compassion with her students, staff and parents,’’ the GNA program detailed.
Goods, born and raised in Reidsville, is the daughter of Janie and Henry Mullins. A graduate of Reidsville High School, she received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from UNC Charlotte. Goods went on to earn her master’s degree from N.C. A&T in educational administration. She began her career in education in 2003 as a fifth grade teacher and subsequently became an instructional coach/curriculum facilitator. Currently, she serves as an assistant principal at Wentworth Elementary School.
Goods and her husband, Daryl, have been married 11 years and are the parents of five children. The couple created the “S&K Preemie Love Foundation” in memory of their twin daughters, who passed away in 2013.
Mistress of Ceremonies for the event was Dr. L. Denise White, president of the organization. The crowd enjoyed an opening song by Gail C. Arunta and an invocation by the Rev. Dr. Ralph Watkins.
Portia Parris welcomed attendees and Wilbur Reaves and Yolanda McLaurin helped lead the program.
Senior Elder Catherine Wilson of Rebirth Christian Outreach Ministries delivered a speech, while Mr. and Mrs. Ashton T. D. McLaurin presented Goods with the 2019 Good Neighbor Award.
