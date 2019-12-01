1148397884

What we do: Spread awareness and raise money for uterine cancer research and care at UNC Lineberger.

Wish list: Monetary donations.

Event: Golfing for the Gals: 8 a.m. Sept. 13, 2020, Bryan Park Golf and Conference Center, The Champions Course, 6275 Bryan Park Road, Browns Summit.

To donate: Make checks payable to UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center or LCCC and mail to: UNC Medicine Development, Attn: Elizabeth Rubio, P.O. Box 1050, Chapel Hill N.C. 27514. Write Golfing for the Gals on the memo line. Or visit https://give.classy.org/golfingforthegals.

