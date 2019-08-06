North Carolina & South Carolina Golfers in the Field (35)
Akshay Bhatia, 17, of Wake Forest, N.C., Exempt – Top 50 in the WAGR
Brett Boner, 45, of Charlotte, N.C., Exempt – 2018 U.S. Mid-Amateur runner-up
Jacob Bridgeman, 19, of Inman, S.C., is a sophomore at Clemson, qualified as co-medalist in Huntersville, N.C.
Jonathan Brightwell, 21, of Charlotte, N.C., qualified in Bluffton, S.C.
Ryan Burnett, 19, of Lafayette, Calif., is a sophomore at UNC, qualified in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Steven DiLisio, 21, of Swampscott, Mass., is a senior at Duke, qualified in Longmeadow, Mass.
Timothy Driver, 32, of Holly Springs, N.C., qualified in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Nick Dunlap, 15, of Greer, S.C., qualified in Chapel Hill, N.C.
John Eades, 36, of Charlotte, N.C., qualified in Huntersville, N.C.
Chandler Eaton, 21, of Alpharetta, Ga., is a senior at Duke, Exempt – Quarterfinalist in the 2018 U.S. Amateur, qualified for 2019 U.S. Open
Alex Fitzpatrick, 20, of England, is a sophomore at Wake Forest, Exempt – Quarterfinalist in the 2018 U.S. Amateur
Ryan Gerard, 19, of Raleigh, N.C., is a junior at UNC, qualified in Shaker Heights, Ohio
Parker Gillam, 20, of Danville, Calif., is a junior at Wake Forest, qualified in Bluffton, S.C.
Elliot Grayson, 23, of Shelby, N.C., qualified in Columbia, Md.
Austin Greaser, 18, of Vandalia, Ohio, incoming freshman at UNC, qualified as co-medalist in Dayton, Ohio
Aman Gupta, 20, of Concord, N.C., qualified as medalist in Rocky Mount, N.C.
Ryan Hall, 19, of Knoxville, Tenn., a sophomore at South Carolina, qualified as medalist in Knoxville, Tenn.
Scott Harvey, 41, of Greensboro, N.C., Exempt – Played on the 2015 USA Walker Cup Team
Alex Heffner, 17, of Harrisburg, N.C., qualified in Huntersville, N.C.
Austin Hitt, 21, of Longwood, Fla., is a senior at UNC, qualified as medalist in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Evan Katz, 21, of Washington, D.C., is a junior at Duke, qualified in Columbia, Md.
Julian “RJ” Keur, 23, of Summerville, S.C., qualified as medalist in Bluffton, S.C.
Brett Krekorian, 23, of Andover, Mass., 2019 Limestone College graduate, qualified in Andover, Mass.
Nick Lyerly, 20, of Salisbury, N.C., qualified in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Kevin O’Connell, 31, of Jacksonville, Fla., played for UNC from 2007 to 2011, Exempt – Won the 2018 U.S. Mid-Amateur, qualified for 2019 U.S. Open, Top 50 in the WAGR
Andrew Orischak, 20, of Hilton Head, S.C., qualified in Bluffton, S.C.
Trent Phillips, 19, of Inman, S.C., Exempt – Top 50 in the WAGR
Conor Purcell, 22, of the Republic of Ireland, a senior at UNC-Charlotte, Exempt – Top 50 in the WAGR
Andrew Sajevic, 28 of Omaha, Neb., played for UNC from 2012 to 2014, qualified as medalist in Omaha, Neb.
Michael Sass, 22, of Louisville, Ky., a senior at College of Charleston, qualified in Ada, Mich.
Henry Shimp, 22, of Charlotte, N.C., qualified as co-medalist in Dayton, Ohio
Alex Smalley, 22, of Greensboro, N.C., 2019 Duke University graduate, Exempt – Top 50 in the WAGR
Maximilian Steinlechner, 19, of Austria, a freshman at NC State, Exempt – Top 50 in the WAGR
Patrick Stephenson, 21, of Four Oaks, N.C., qualified as co-medalist in Newport News, Va.
Blake Wagoner, 22, of Cornelius, N.C., qualified as co-medalist in Huntersville, N.C.
Note: The field of 312 golfers will not be final until late this week.