N.C. Folk Festival

Backstage at the Fest: Meet the artists

Yata Yomo, an NC A&T student, dances to the music of Wesli, a Haitian ensemble, at the North Carolina Folk Fest on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 in Greensboro, NC. (Jay Westcott/News & Record)

 Jay Westcott/News & Record

The News & Record is offering exclusive live interviews of N.C. Folk Festival performers during the festival.

The interviews, about 15 minutes each, take place at GreenHill in the Greensboro Cultural Arts Center and are broadcast on Facebook Live. They are free and open to the public, with limited seating available.

Can’t watch the interviews live? Stream them on our Facebook page at facebook.com/newsandrecord.

Here's what's coming today:

• 1:15–1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9: Robyn Watson, tap dancer, interviewed by dancer and writer Faun Finley

• 2:15–2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9: Connie Steadman, gospel singer and storyteller, interviewed by Cindy Loman, News & Record features editor and editor of 1808: Greensboro’s Magazine

• 3:15–3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9: Trio Brasileiro, Brazilian choro, interviewed by writer Tina Firesheets

If you missed these interviews Saturday, catch up here:

Kristyn Harris, Western swing, country, yodeling, interviewed by music writer Eddie Huffman

Wesley Louissant of Wesli, Reggae, Afro Beat, Haitian Rara, interviewed by music writer Eddie Huffman

Sona Jobarteh, West African Kora, interviewed by arts and entertainment reporter Dawn Kane

Shumiel Kuyenov of Shashmaqam, Jewish Bukharan music, interviewed by dancer and writer Faun Finley

Julie, Kerry, Tom Fitzgerald of the Fitzgeralds, fiddling and step-dancing siblings, interviewed by music writer Parke Puterbaugh

