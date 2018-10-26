Two infrequently heard works were presented by the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Music Director Dmitry Sitkovetsky: Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 2 and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 8.
The distinguished pianist in the concerto was the 1986 Tchaikovsky International Piano Competition winner, Irishman Barry Douglas.
Tchaikovsky (1840-1893) completed his 2nd piano concerto in 1880; the premiere was in New York with Englishwoman Madeline Schiller as soloist. The monumental work is in three-movements, the first of which lasts more than 20 minutes.
The piece begins with a robust theme initially stated by the orchestra, but quickly taken over by the piano. Indeed, the movement is characterized by a dialogue between orchestra and solo, rather than the two playing together.
The beautiful slow movement features extended solos by violin and cello, lovingly played by Marjorie Bagley and Alexander Ezerman, respectively. The sparkling final movement brings the work to a joyous conclusion.
The entire work is an arch-romantic, heart-on-the-sleeve type of composition, episodic, with many sections, sometimes strangely connected. Douglas’ playing brought both the drama and the lyricism to the fore. One could not fail to be blown away by his bravura technique and his rhythmic vitality. Rapid-fire octaves in both hands? Double-third passages? Lightning fast scales? Pounding power chords? Not a problem for this first-rate pianist.
To be sure, some notes were smashed, and some ensemble problems between orchestra and soloist occurred, but nothing stopped the large crowd from being wowed. The pianist returned to the stage several times to accept the enthusiastic applause, and he rewarded the audience to a sparklingly fast performance of Brahms’ Hungarian Rhapsody No. 1.
Beethoven (1770-1827) wrote his penultimate symphony in 1812, and it was paired with the more popular 7th Symphony in the first performance in Vienna. Light-heartedness and wit dominate the four movements, none of which are slow. For the record, there is also plenty of Beethoven’s typical heartiness and obsessive use of distinctive rhythms.
The surging opening movement brims with confidence but by the end there are several cute pauses and stops and starts. Rather unusually, the eight minutes end softly. The scherzando movement dances along and is marked by a repetitive chunk-chunk chordal accompaniment. More stops and starts conclude this movement as well.
The minuet is also carefree while the trio brings the horns (sturdily played by Robert Campbell and Lynn Beck) to the fore with clarinet filigree (animatedly executed by Kelly Burke). The energetic finale (again full of unexpected harmonic twists and turns) brings the symphony to a joyous conclusion.
Sitkovetsky seemed to enjoy this high-spirited work, leading ensemble and soloists admirably albeit there were some passages that didn’t gel, and the opening of the last movement was a bit sloppy.
One last thought about the Tchaikovsky. Witnessing the performance with Douglas as soloist is a bit like watching the Olympics and being amazed by the athlete’s ability. But in the end, other than the amazing technical prowess aspect, this listener finds the composer’s 1st concerto a much more satisfying undertaking.