”A Bronx Tale” Nov. 5-10. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
”A Christmas Carol”: Dec. 18-22. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
”A Magical Cirque Christmas”: Dec. 1. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
Ariana Grande: Nov. 22. PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com.
B-52s: Sept. 6. White Oak Amphitheatre, Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. Greensboro Coliseum box office, www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com.
Bad Bunny: Nov. 2. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. Greensboro Coliseum box office, www.ticketmaster.com.
Bastille: Oct. 25. Red Hat Amphitheatre, 500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.
Brantley Gilbert: Oct. 11. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
Chance the Rapper: Oct. 12. Spectrum Center, 333 E. Trade St., Charlotte. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com.
Charlie Wilson: Sept. 13. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
Chris Brown: Sept. 6. PNC Arena, 400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.
Chris Stapleton: Oct. 19. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
Christmas Rocks! Tour: Nov. 27. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
Country Fest: Sept. 14. White Oak Amphitheatre, Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com.
David Sedaris: Oct. 17. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. www.carolinatheatre.com.
Disney’s “Aladdin”: Saturdays, Oct. 2-26. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
“Disney Junior Holiday Party! On Tour”: Nov. 14. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. Also, Nov. 18. Belk Theatre at Blumenthal Performing Arts, 130 N. Tryon St., Charlotte. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.
Disney On Ice Presents “Road Trip Adventures”: Dec. 4-8. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com.
Dream Theater: Oct. 5. Raleigh Memorial Auditorium, 2 E South St., Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.
Elvis Costello & The Imposters: Nov. 2. White Oak Amphitheatre, Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Greensboro Coliseum box office, www.ticketmaster.com.
Dropkick Murphys: Sept. 24. Red Hat Amphitheatre, 500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. Also, Sept. 25. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Boulevard, Charlotte. www.livenation.com.
Five Finger Death Punch: Nov. 22. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com.
Gloria Trevi: Sept. 26. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.livenation.com.
Guns N’ Roses: Sept. 25. Spectrum Center, 333 E. Trade St., Charlotte. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com.
Harry Connick Jr.: Sept. 21-22. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
Hillsong Worship Casting Crowns: Nov. 15. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com.
Hip Hop and R&B Novemberfest: Nov. 29. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Greensboro Coliseum box office, www.ticketmaster.com.
Indigo Girls: Sept. 7. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
Inspiration and Praise: Sept. 28. Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 2825 University Parkway, Winston-Salem. www.ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas: The Musical”: Dec. 3. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
Jason Aldean: Sept. 12. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. Also, Sept. 13. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. 800-745-3000, www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com.
Jay Leno: Sept. 20. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
John Prine: Nov. 1. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
Judah & The Lion: Sept. 4. Red Hat Amphitheatre, 500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. www.livenation.com.
Jurassic World: Jan. 30-Feb. 2, 2020. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.jurassicworldlivetour.com.
Kenny G: Nov. 24. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
Les Miserables: March 10-15. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
”Lewis & Tolkien: Of Wardrobes & Rings”: Sept. 26-29. Odeon Theatre, Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Greensboro Coliseum box office or www.ticketmaster.com.
Il Divo: Nov. 29. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
Little Big Town: Sept. 6. Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. www.livenation.com, 800-745-3000.
Lizzo: Sept. 13. Red Hat Amphitheatre, 500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. Also, Sept. 15. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Boulevard, Charlotte. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.
Logic: Oct. 26. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com.
Maggie Rogers: Oct. 9. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Boulevard, Charlotte. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.
Maná: Oct. 20. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.livenation.com.
Miranda Lambert: Nov. 23. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Greensboro Coliseum box office, www.ticketmaster.com.
My Little Pony: June 2, 2020. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com.
PJ Morton: Oct. 26. White Oak Amphitheatre, Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Greensboro Coliseum box office, www.ticketmaster.com.
Paul Anka: Anka Sings Sinatra: His Songs, My Songs, My Way: Sept. 9. Ovens Auditorium, 2700 E. Independence Blvd., Charlotte. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com.
PAW Patrol: Sept. 28-29. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Greensboro Coliseum box office, www.ticketmaster.com.
Peter Frampton: Aug. 30. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd, Charlotte. Also, Sept. 14. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
Post Malone: Oct. 17. PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com.
Ray LaMontagne: Oct. 18. Ovens Auditorium, 2700 E. Independence Blvd., Charlotte. www.tickemaster.com, www.livenation.com.
”Rent” 20th Anniversary Tour: Jan. 28-Feb. 2, 2020. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
Rock & Ride: Sept. 7. White Oak Amphitheatre, Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com.
Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly: The Rock ’N’ Roll Dream Tour: Nov. 9. Raleigh Memorial Auditorium, 2 E South St., Raleigh. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com.
Sara Bareilles: Oct. 8. Red Hat Amphitheatre, 500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. www.livenation.com.
Slayer: Nov. 3. PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com.
Summer: The Donna Summer Musical: Feb. 25-March 1, 2020. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. www.DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
The 1975: Nov. 19. PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com.
The Alchemy Tour: Sept. 4. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Boulevard, Charlotte. Also, Sept. 17. Red Hat Amphitheatre, 500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.
The Avett Brothers: Dec. 31. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Greensboro Coliseum box office, www.ticketmaster.com.
The Bachelor Live on Stage: April 25, 2020. Also, Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. Also, April 29. Tanger Center. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
The Black Keys: Nov. 8. PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com.
The Doobie Brothers: Nov. 20. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
The Head And The Heart: Sept. 29. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Boulevard, Charlotte. Also, Oct. 1. Red Hat Amphitheatre, 500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.
The Hip Hop Nutcracker: Nov. 30. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
The Lumineers: May 29, 2020. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd, Charlotte. Also, June 2. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com.
The Raconteurs: Sept. 3. Red Hat Amphitheatre, 500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.
Third Eye Blind: Nov. 12. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra: Nov. 20. PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. Also, Dec. 11. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.livenation.com.
Trevor Noah: Sept. 13. Spectrum Center, 333 E. Trade St., Charlotte. www.livenation.com.
Tyler, The Creator: Oct. 1. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.ticketmaster.com.
UB40: Sept. 13. White Oak Amphitheatre, Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.livenation.com.
We Will Rock You: Nov. 6. Ovens Auditorium, 2700 E. Independence Blvd., Charlotte. Also, Nov. 7. Raleigh Memorial Auditorium, 2 E South St., Raleigh. www.tickemaster.com, www.livenation.com.
ZZ Top: Oct. 5. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. Also, Oct. 6. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd, Charlotte. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
