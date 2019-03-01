GREENSBORO — Alex Jacob's run as a "Jeopardy!" All-Star has come to an end.
The Greensboro resident's team of former champions lost on Day 2 of a "wild card" round during the popular game show's All-Star Games, the show’s first tournament played with teams.
For the All-Star Games, players are divided into six teams of three people. Each person plays a round in the three-round game. Jacob played on the team led by 2017 Tournament of Champions winner Buzzy Cohen and 2015 Teachers’ Tournament champion Jennifer Giles.
Jacob played the second round of the popular game show and took his team's total to $7,400 before selecting a Daily Double. Wagering the entire amount, he correctly named "Euclidean geometry" in response to a clue about a two-word name for a branch of mathematics, bringing his total to $14,800.
Moments later, Jacob selected the round's second Daily Double, in a category about movie soundtracks. Once again Jacob wagered his entire amount, now up to $15,600. The clue offered the songs "Son of a Preacher Man" and "Girl, You'll be a Woman Soon" along with 1994 as the year of the movie's release.
Jacob incorrectly responded with "Pretty Woman," taking his team's total to zero. The correct answer was "Pulp Fiction." Jacob rebounded to close out the round with $3,600, but was well short of the other teams going into Final Jeopardy.
Cohen, the captain of Jacob's team, failed to respond correctly in the final round, ending the team's chances of advancing. Team Colby, lead by 2013 Tournament of Champions winner Colby Burnett, will face off against teams led by former champions Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter next week.
Jacob and his teammates don't walk away empty-handed, though, as the two teams that lost today each received $75,000.