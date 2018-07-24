The faculty of the Eastern Music Festival treated the large audience to a veritable musical feast in the acoustically pleasing Recital Hall of the College of Visual and Performing Arts on the UNCG campus.
The menu was varied, starting with the charming “Terzetto Concertante” composed by the virtuoso violinist (and guitarist!), Niccolò Paganini for viola, cello and guitar. Structured in four movements, viola and cello vie for attention while the aloof guitar helps or hinders the dialogue — or takes over with charm.
Cellist Julian Schwarz and guitarist Jason Vieaux maintained the most charming and witty musical conversations while violist Chauncey Patterson kept his feet on the ground, anchoring the piece nicely, although in the first movement rhythm could have been crisper and throughout, the intonation could have been more carefully seasoned. The rollicking Rondo that ended the piece had a surprise “cute” ending.
Guitarist Vieaux returned with violinist Nigel Armstrong to play Astor Piazzolla’s “Histoire du Tango,” composed in 1986. The four movements indicate a location and a year when that particular tango might have been heard, starting in 1900 when tangos were the high-spirited music of the bordellos. In the 1930s, it was listened to in cafés, and adopted a reflective conversational tone, whereas in the 1960s, it had moved to the night clubs and incorporated rhythms and harmonies from Brazil. The Modern-Day Concert intertwines the tango with modern music.
This was a show-stopping performance. Both Vieaux and Armstrong played this amazing and difficult piece from memory with passion, patience, introspection and extraversion. It was indeed a far-ranging conversation played by two virtuosi with gorgeous tone and expression on each instrument.
In a complete change of style and substance, we next heard “José/beFORe JOHN5” for four percussion players playing four dozen different instruments by Hungarian composer Aurél Holló. Lasting only five minutes, it was a fascinating excursion into the world of talking-drums, bowed crotales, nipple-gongs, as well as the more conventional xylophone, tambourine and even a struck guitar, whose sweet, amplified tones closed the work. This palate-cleansing piece was performed by John Shaw, Mathew Decker, Eric Schweikert and Wiley Sikes.
After intermission, the Shostakovich Piano Quintet in G minor, Op.57 completed the concert. This magnificent work is in five movements, beginning with a slow prelude which featured pianist Kun-Woo Paik all alone, and then in opposition to the concerted string quartet, John Fadial and Jenny Grégoire, violins, Daniel Reinker, viola and Amy Frost-Baumgarten, cello.
Unusually, the second movement is marked “Fugue — Adagio” and was perhaps the most memorable part of the piece — austere, mysterious yet engaging. Based on five hesitant rising notes and a typically “Shostakovian” figure, the whole movement builds to a passionate climax before returning to its austere roots.
The third movement, a wonderfully grotesque bi-tonal waltz-like circus scherzo, was followed by a strangely dispassionate Intermezzo which Fadial chose to play with minimal expression, perhaps to furnish a contrast to the passionate climax.
A Mahler-esque transition leads to the charming and sun-filled Finale which was a sweet and gentle ending to the concert. The audience rewarded the musicians with a standing ovation.