HIGH POINT — Wicked Taco has opened at 2005-E N. Main St.
The fast-casual eatery opened in Westchester Square, a strip center anchored by Publix.
Fagg Nowlan and Jeffrey Lord, both of J&S Cafeteria, opened the restaurant. Nowlan is the president of J&S and Lord is the operations manager.
The two bought the Wicked Taco brand which originated in Blacksburg, Va., in 2015.
Wicked Taco specializes in signature tacos made with flour and corn tortillas made fresh daily and filled with rotisserie meats, seafood and roasted vegetables.
The menu offers two breakfast tacos.
You can make your own taco salad or rice bowl. Or build your own taco or burrito with a choice of protein, including egg, or vegetables, choice of cheese and additional toppings like Chipotle cream corn, grilled pinapple, Mexican slaw or guacamole. Top it all off with one of Wicked Taco’s signature salsas.
A variety of Southwestern-inspired starters and sides are offered like roasted Hatch chile queso and Borracho Beans.
The restaurant’s phone 336-307-4626.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Nowlan and Lord have opened a second location at the Morgan Street Food Hall and Market in Raleigh.
Nowlan said he and Lord would like to open one or two more locations in the Triad.