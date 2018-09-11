Which Wich Superior Sandwich shops in Greensboro and Winston-Salem have closed.
A sign on the door of Which Wich at 1969 Peace Haven Road in Winston-Salem said the shop and the shop at 3354 W. Friendly Ave. closed on Sept. 3.
A sign on the Greensboro shop said the shop is closing, but does not mention the Winston-Salem shop.
The Greensboro shop in the Shops at Friendly Center opened five years ago.
A Which Wich shop at 947 Hanes Mall Blvd. in Winston-Salem closed this spring.
All three shops were operated by the same franchisee.
A shop owned by a different franchisee continues to operate in High Point.
Which Wich is a Dallas-based fast casual chain specializing in made-to-order sandwiches. The chain has about a dozen shops in North Carolina.
Open for lunch
Reel Seafood Grill at 2002 New Garden Road in Greensboro will open for weekday lunch starting Sept. 18.
Lunch hours are 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
The lunch menu will feature sandwiches, salads, soups and daily seafood specials.
The restaurant is open for dinner at 5 p.m. daily.
The restaurant’s phone is 336-617-4200.
Chain promotions
- For football season, Krispy Kreme is again offering a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for $5.99 on the Monday following a win by the NFL team Carolina Panthers. If a game falls on a Monday, the deal will be offered on the following Tuesday. The promotion is good at participating Krispy Kreme locations in North and South Carolina.
- Red Lobster has brought back the Endless Shrimp promotion with mix-and-match dishes that include Crunch Fiesta Shrimp, Seasame-Ginger Grilled Shrimp, Shrimp Linguini Alfredo, Garlic Shrimp Scampi and Hand-Breaded Shrimp.
- For a limited time, Applebee’s is offering a three-course meal that includes an appetizer, side salad and entrée starting at $11.99.