GREENSBORO — Italy and Peru are an ocean apart. But if there’s a wood-fired oven between them, everything that comes out of the kitchen is going to be tasty.
That is the concept behind Embur Fire Fusion at 107 Smyres Place where you can get Italian-inspired pizza and traditional Peruvian rotisserie chicken, both with the smokiness of a wood-fired oven.
Koco Tamburi opened the restaurant, which is a more casual spin-off of his popular Osteria Italian restaurant on Westover Terrace.
But Osteria’s Chef Jorge Castillo is at the helm of Embur’s kitchen.
Tamburi brought Castillo in to develop the menu for Embur. Castillo has been a chef for 35 years, many of them in an Italian kitchen. He operated an Italian restaurant in New Jersey before coming to Greensboro.
Castillo is also a Peruvian native.
Chicken is ordered in quarter, half or whole portions and comes with a choice of hand-cut fries, salad or Peruvian-style rice. It is served with traditional dipping sauce.
Salads include the Tropical with mango, strawberries, sweet peppers and fennel, or the Embur with spinach, cucumber, beets, lime dressing and a mix of quinoa, barley and brown rice. Rotisserie chicken can be added to any salad.
The pizza menu offers 15-inch pizzas such as Margherita, Four Cheese, Ortolona with zucchini and eggplant, and Americana with Margherita sauce, onions and peppers and rotisserie chicken.
Oven-baked bread sandwiches include Caprese and the Embur with rotisserie chicken.
Sides lean toward Peruvian tastes with yuca, plantains and back beans.
Castillo imports his peppers from Peru.
The menu is modestly priced. Nothing is over $12 except for a whole chicken which is $16.99.
The restaurant offers wine, beer and full bar.
Hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.
The restaurant’s phone 336-541-8442.
Embur is the second restaurant in Greensboro to offer Peruvian-style chicken, a cuisine that is gaining popularity in North Carolina. Simauchi Peruvian Restaurant opened at Hunt Village in Sedgefield in December. Peruvian rotisserie chicken restaurant chain Viva Chicken is is also opening restaurants in Greensboro and Winston-Salem.