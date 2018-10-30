GREENSBORO — A new coffee shop is giving people with special needs an opportunity to learn new skills.
A Special Blend has opened at 3900-C W. Market St. and it employs a special blend of individuals.
"All of our employees, besides our management team, are individuals with developmental disabilities," said Becky O'Hare, who is one of five board members for the new coffee shop.
O'Hare said she and the other board members were inspired to open the shop by those in their own life who are challenged with disabilities.
"Several of us have children with special needs who have just finished high school or are about to finish high school and we realized that 90 percent of people with special needs are unemployed," O'Hare said. "So we are opening the coffee shop with the idea to reduce that."
After a lengthy interview process, about 40 people were hired as baristas, cashiers and crew to restock items, clean up and greet customers.
Each employee received 80 hours of training.
Employees typically work one shift a week.
"We are creating an environment where people with disabilities become understood a little better," O'Hare said.
The shop offers coffee and coffee drinks from locally roasted fair trade and organic beans.
The shop also offers smoothies, sweet and savory baked goods, gluten-free and dairy-free items/
The shop opened in 3900 West strip center that is also home to eateries Nostra Pizza and Mythos Restaurant.
A Special Blend will hold a grand opening event at 10 a.m. Saturday with live music, face painting and giveways.
Hours for the shop are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.
The shop's phone is 336-575-4456. Follow A Special Blend on Facebook.
A Special Blend joins another eatery that has recently opened and hires people with disabilities. Chez Genese opened at 616 S. Elm St. offering French-inspired breakfast and lunch daily.