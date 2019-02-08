Jaki Shelton Green.jpg (horizontal for web)

Jaki Shelton Green

 Matt Waehner for the N.C. Arts Council

GREENSBORO — Customers can get a side of poetry with their order Monday at Biscuitville at 2215 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

From 9 to 11 a.m. North Carolina Poet Laureate Jaki Shelton Green and North Carolina A&T Aggie Poet Laureate Ebony Hagans-Greene will read poetry at the restaurant.

Green, a native of Orange County, is the first African- American and third woman to be named the states poet laureate. She won the North Carolina Award for Literature in 2013 and was inducted into the state's Literary Hall of Fame in 2014.

The reading is to celebrate Black History Month.

For more on Green, visit ncarts.org.

Hear about the newest restaurants and get all the best in dining news right in your inbox. Sign up for our dining newsletter.

Contact at 336-373-7145 or at carl.wilson@greensboro.com. Follow on Twitter at Short_OrdersNR and on Facebook.

Tags

Load comments