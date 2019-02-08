GREENSBORO — Customers can get a side of poetry with their order Monday at Biscuitville at 2215 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
From 9 to 11 a.m. North Carolina Poet Laureate Jaki Shelton Green and North Carolina A&T Aggie Poet Laureate Ebony Hagans-Greene will read poetry at the restaurant.
Green, a native of Orange County, is the first African- American and third woman to be named the states poet laureate. She won the North Carolina Award for Literature in 2013 and was inducted into the state's Literary Hall of Fame in 2014.
The reading is to celebrate Black History Month.
For more on Green, visit ncarts.org.