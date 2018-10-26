GREENSBORO — Tortas, sopes and gorditas are just of some of the Mexican-style street food items you’ll find at Mi Fondita at the international food court at Fanta City at 4925 W. Market St. in Greensboro.
A torta is a sandwich with beans, avocado, jalapeno and choice of meat. Sopes and gorditas are made with thick handmade tortillas stuffed with beans, cheese, avocado and choice of meat such as chicken or beef.
Other grab-and-go items include tacos , quesadillas and flautas, which are rolled corn tortillas stuffed with chicken, rice and beans and deep fried.
Several items are available as a vegetarian version.
You can get your carne asada sliced with sides or chopped and served over French fries with cheese, pico de gallo and guacamole.
Check the board or Mi Fondita Facebook page for daily specials and sides like chicken and beans in broth, green chicken enchiladas, lamb barbecue, pozole, menudo and even tamales.
Chocolate flan and deep fried dough churros topped with cinnamon and sugar are sweet treats.
Hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.
The phone is 336-907-4098.
The food court at Fanta City is also home to Apple China and Kammon Kitchen Eastern Mediterranean Kitchen.