GREENSBORO — Does Peanut Butter Cups paired with Pinot Noir sound appetizing? How about candy corn and Moscato or licorice and Rose?
You might be surprised at how well these pairings work.
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar at 3342 W. Friendly Ave. in Greensboro will trick and treat your taste buds with wine and Halloween candy pairings at a tasting event 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31.
There will also be savory appetizers like filet flatbread and harvest vegetable tempura.
Tickets are $35.
Call 336-294-7790 to make a reservation.