The owners of two area Thai restaurants have gone to their roots and opened a Lao restaurant in downtown Greensboro.
Siblings Vonne Keobouala and Matt “Jit” Lothakoun opened Lao Restaurant and Bar at 219-A S. Elm St.
It opened in the space formerly Crafted The Art of the Taco, which moved across the street last year.
“We have found that people don’t know about Laos. Many don’t know where it is,” Keobouala said.
Keobouala and her brother immigrated from Laos to the United States with their family in the 1980s. They have been in the restaurant business most of their lives. They opened Simply Thai in Elon several years ago and recently opened a second Simply Thai in Jamestown.
Keobouala said that in the U.S., Lao food is moving from the back of Laotian grocery stores and into the spotlight thanks in part to chefs like James Beard Award finalist Chef Seng Luangrath of Thip Khao in Washington, D.C.
“My mission is to uplift Lao cuisine into the mainstream market,” said Luangrath, who is a sought after consultant since she began the Lao Food Movement.
Chef Luangrath came to Greensboro to advise Keobouala and Lothakoun on the opening of Lao Restaurant and help develop a menu that focuses on the traditional cuisine of the country of Laos in southeast Asia. The flavors of the country are similar to Thai dishes. The two countries share a border.
“Lao food uses fresh ingredients and herbs,” Keobouala said. “In Lao, we use what we had, what was growing around us. Because it was so fresh and green, we had to be more creative with herbs.”
Plants such as lemongrass, basil, mint, kaffir lime leaves, ginger root and even dill are prominent flavors in Lao cuisine.
Keobouala and Lothakoun harvest plants from their own gardens or those grown by family.
You’ll find these herbs in dishes such as Nam Khao ($17), a crispy rice lettuce wrap; Khao Mee ($14), noodles and been sprouts with egg; Mee Katti ($16), a sweet and savory Lao version of Pad Thai; Tumm Mak Huong ($11), a Lao papaya salad; and chicken or beef Laab or Larb ($14 chicken/tofu, $17 beef/duck), considered the national dish of Laos.
Lao Restaurant makes its own spicy Lao sausage ($12) seasoned with lemongrass and kaffir.
Lao cuisine is known for its sticky rice, the Lao daily bread. It is traditionally eaten with the fingers and served with many dishes or sweetened with coconut milk and chopped mango for a dessert.
The vibrant flavors of the cuisine’s herbs can also be found muddled into the restaurant’s cocktails. The bar also offers wine, Laotian and Japanese beer, and saki.
Keobouala said Lao immigrants have prepared their native cuisine in private while running Thai restaurants.
Chef Luangrath agrees.
“We don’t have to hide under anyone’s shadow anymore,” Luangrath said.
Keobouala also credits millennials for propelling the Lao food movement through social media. Keobouala thinks young Laotian-Americans are seeking out the food of their parents and grandparents.
“The reason I’m so excited is it’s not just about the food, but the culture,” Keobouala said.
Keobouala and Lothakoun want to share the Lao experience.
“When people walk in here, I want them to feel a little bit of history, a little bit of culture,” Keobouala said.
Lao Restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch and 5 to 10 p.m. for dinner Tuesday through Sunday.
Phone is 336-763-6493.
Vitality Bowls coming
Vitality Bowls, a cafe specializing in Acai bowls and antioxidant-rich drinks, is coming to Greensboro.
Franchisees Michael and Therese Lopez are opening the café at 3345 Battleground Ave. in Westridge Square.
Originating in Northern California, Vitality Bowls is a chain specializing in bowls that feature a thick blend of the Amazon’s antioxidant-rich acai berry topped with a variety of ingredients such as graviola, spirulina, hemp seeds, pitaya, coconut milk, bananas, strawberries and honey.
“There are detox bowls, immune bowls. You can always add substitutes or take away others,” said Therese Lopez, who has over 20 years of experience as a project manager in the biotech and pharmaceutical industry.
The café will also offer fresh juices, soups, panini sandwiches and salads.
The eatery will include a full-service coffee bar, complete with espresso, cold-brew nitrogen-poured coffee, organic kombucha on tap and superfood drinks made from acai, pitaya and matcha.
“We will be offering allergen-free and gluten-free items,” said Michael Lopez. “We wanted to provide a place where people with food allergies have a place to eat.”
Following this opening, the Lopezes are planning to open two more locations in Winston-Salem and Chapel Hill.
Vitality Bowls joins CoreLife Eatery, another healthier-eating option specializing in greens and grain bowls, which is also opening soon in Greensboro.
Downtown diner opens
Southside Diner has opened at 223 S. Elm St. in Greensboro.
It opened in the space formerly Sushi Sapa.
The diner is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Breakfast includes items like French toast, Belgian waffles, eggs Benedict, omelettes, and steak and eggs.
Lunch and dinner include burgers, sandwiches and entrees like ribeye steak and chicken schnitzel.
Chicken and waffles is offered all day.
The diner offers beer, wine and a full bar.
Diner hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The diner’s phone is 336-541-8075.
For those still needing a downtown sushi fix, LaRue Elm Restaurant at 403 N. Elm St. now offers sushi, sashimi and nigiri.
Whiskey bar opening in downtown Greensboro
By this weekend, downtown Greensboro could be getting a new drinking establishment called Dram and Draught.
It is opening in the old Steve’s Automotive gas station at 300 W. Gate City Blvd.
And the setting couldn’t be more appropriate.
“We think what we offer is different enough that there is the spot for us,” said Drew Schenck, who is opening the cocktail lounge.
The location mirrors Schenck’s first location of Dram and Draught, which opened in 2016 in Raleigh.
That location opened in a former automotive garage, and in 2017 the bar received Best Redevelopment from the Commercial Realtors Association.
That got the attention of Marty Kotis.
Kotis bought eight acres of land on West Gate City Boulevard at Eugene Street that included the old Brooks Lumber Company and lumber yard, several other industrial buildings and the gas station.
From the get go, Kotis envisioned a cocktail lounge or wine bar in the re-purposed gas station.
So he approached Schenck about opening a bar in Greensboro.
“This town has got flavor,” Schenck said. “It’s got good food programs going on.”
Schenck said Dram and Draught will focus on whiskey, craft cocktails and “curated beer and wine.”
“We have over 370 whiskeys,” Schenck said. “We’ve got single barrel. We’ve got one of the best antique collections in the state.”
The bar will be a private club for ages 21 and older.
Schenck said he is targeting Winston-Salem’s Wake Forest Innovation Quarter, a mixed-use development in the old R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. complex, for another location of Dram and Draught.
Dram and Draught comes at a good time. Kotis has developed the old lumber yard into a park called Tracks Bazaar which hosts food truck round-ups, open-air markets and other events.
For information on Dram and Draught, visit the bar’s page on Facebook.
Food truck rally
The High Point Parks and Recreation Department will hold a Food Truck Rally from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the High Point Athletic Complex at 2910 School Park Road in High Point.
From Jamaican fare to gelato, the event features at least six trucks with more to be announced.
There will be live music from 1 to 4 p.m.
For information, call 336-883-8599 or visit the High Point Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page.
Burgers and brews
It’s Labor Day Burgers and Brews from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market at 501 Yanceyville St. in Greensboro.
Chef Jay Pierce of Mozelle’s Fresh Southern Bistro in Winston-Salem will grill sliders.
A plate is $7 and includes two sliders, salad and melon.
Foothills Brewing of Winston-Salem will be selling brews.
Games and live music are also planned.
The market will be open for regular hours of 7 a.m. to noon.
For information, visit www.gsofarmersmarket.org.
Biscuit King opening
in High Point
Biscuit King, which has been a breakfast staple in Lexington for over 30 years, is entering the Triad market.
The chain is opening a restaurant at 3916 Sedgebrook St. in High Point next spring.
Cathy Dunn founded the chain of breakfast restaurants in 1986 in Lexington.
In 2016, Dunn sold the business to David Graziano and Mark Lowder.
Biscuit King has three locations in Lexington.
Chain promotions
- Longhorn Steakhouse will offer a grilling hotline from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday by calling 855-544-7455. Grill masters will offer advice for Labor Day grilling from the perfect cut of meat, grilling techniques, how to know when it’s done, and grill operation and care.
- KFC is doubling up with the Double Crispy Colonel sandwich with two hand-battered fried fillets with mayonnaise and pickles.
- Cold Stone Creamery has two new treats, the Smallfoot Creation and Smallfoot Shake inspired by the upcoming animated film “Smallfoot.”