GREENSBORO — Max Barwick, bartender at 1618 Midtown, has won a national cocktail competition.
Barwick was one of five finalists for the 2018 Cocktail Classique, a national mixology competition held in New Orleans and sponsored by Lucid Absinthe and the United States Bartenders' Guild.
The grand prize? A trip to the Combier Distillery in France and a bar takeover in Paris.
Barwick's cocktail creation, Bitter Party of One, beat out 500 other entries from bartenders across the United States.
The drink features absinthe, rum, bitters, citrus and house-made falernum.
“I'm a huge fan of island spices and I wanted to make something in the vein of a Tiki drink, but turn it on its head,” Barwick said in a release. “So I packed in as much depth of flavor as I could with as few ingredients as possible.”
The drink is available at 1618 Midtown at 1724 Battleground Ave.