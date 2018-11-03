When it comes to the plays of William Shakespeare, the one written and likely first performed around 1596 frequently tops the modern lists of “most often performed Shakespearean play.”
In recent years, at least, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” continues to claim that honor in the U.S. and several other countries.
“Dream” is produced for a variety of good reasons. It has tense relationships. It has a range of characters at various levels of society. It mixes magic with reality in playful ways. It’s about love.
Better yet, it has a fair amount of comedy that most audiences can enjoy even with dialogue that originated more than 400 years ago.
Artistic Director Preston Lane’s adaptation of the Bard’s tale of confused love and more-confused theater performers opened Friday night in Triad Stage’s Pyrle Theater. Lane cleverly makes the most of that comedy without losing sight of the rest of the complex tale.
The script also addresses a sometimes-unfounded fear of theater audiences: It’s Shakespeare. It’s going to go on forever.
In this highly entertaining and smoothly abbreviated “Dream,” a compact cast of eight actors covers the various permutations of Athenian love relationships and the similar complications in the nearby woods inhabited by very serious fairies. At a popular modern length of about 100 minutes, with no intermission, this “Dream” includes modern sounds, an occasional modern cultural reference and even some moments that remind the audience of #MeToo.
The cast is solid and adaptable, which is quite important in this fast-moving, magical tale.
Alvin Keith was particularly strong, playing the earthly King Theseus and the ruler of the fairy world, Oberon. Similarly, in the crossing worlds, Rebecca Hirota’s athletic and devious Puck, Oberon’s sidekick, was impressive, along with her Philostrate, who serves Theseus.
Joy Jones nicely plays two very different characters — the reluctant wife-to-be Hippolyta and the temporarily under-a-spell Titania, in love with a human-turned-donkey.
The cast gets, perhaps, to have the most fun with the “mechanicals,” simple working folk who hope to gain favor with the play they will perform at the wedding of Theseus and Hippolyta.
Rajeev Varma, as Nick Bottom, makes the most of the performance of the central “actor.” Luis Quintero (a graduate of UNC School of the Arts), also a convincing Lysander, plays the hapless leader, Peter Quince. Linsy Segarra (a senior at UNC-Greensboro) and Katherine Olson (a graduate of UNCG) add laughs as Rosie Snout and Snug.
And Ishmael Muhammad, playing the female Thisby to Varma’s Pyramus, humorously redefines the concept of costume malfunction.
What makes all this work, though, should also be credited to the technical team. Well-conceived lighting, sound, projections, a deceptively clever set piece and other theater magic do a wonderful job of reflecting the differing worlds of Shakespeare’s storytelling.
It’s a fun romp with a fair share of laughs and physical humor, in addition to serious moments, without being a long, drawn-out affair. Even those new to Shakespeare should find entertainment at its very core.