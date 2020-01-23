Greensboro Fringe Festival’s theater offerings
The Greensboro Fringe Festival presents a week of theater starting with “Stuck,” the story of four strangers who discover they have more in common than they think. It will be performed at 8 p.m. Jan. 24 and 3 p.m. Jan. 25 at Caldcleugh Multicultural Arts Center at 1700 Orchard St. in Greensboro. The festival continues with “The Stupidest Argument in Human History,” a play by Larry Bliss that reveals transparency in interpersonal conflict and stubbornness, and “If That’s Not Cheating,” Cindy Argiento’s exploration of cheating in all its forms. Performances are 8 p.m. Jan. 25 and 2 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Caldcleugh Center. Finally, two plays will be presented at the Stephen D. Hyers Studio at the Greensboro Cultural Center at 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro. They are “But That’s Another Story,” a play by Jackie Sanders and “The Assault(s)” by Marilyn Barner Anselmi. Performances are 8 p.m. Jan. 25 and 3 p.m. Jan. 26. Admission to all performances is a suggested donation of $10. For more events, visit greensborofringefestival.org.
U.S. Figure Skating Championships
For the third time in less than 10 years, Greensboro will host the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. The event runs through Jan. 26 at the Greensboro Coliseum at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. Individual and multiday tickets are for sale at the box office, by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at ticketmaster.com. For a schedule of events, visit ncskate2020.com.
Harley-Davidson exhibit
The Greensboro Science Center will present a hands-on Harley-Davidson exhibit from 1 to 5 p.m. Jan. 25 at 4301 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro. The center is partnering with Riding High Harley-Davidson to provide children ages 3-7 an opportunity to test drive an IRONe Electric Balance Bike. The Riding High Harley-Davidson Electric Balance Bike Experience will be offered Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to noon, 1 to 2:30 p.m. and 3 to 4:30 p.m. through May 16. Also, Sundays from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and 3 to 4:30 p.m. through May 17. All events are free with general admission or science center membership. General admission is $14.50 for adults (14-64), $13.50 for children (3-13) and $13.50 for seniors (65 and older). Children 2 and younger are free. Visit greensboroscience.org for more information.
Confederate Railroad
Confederate Railroad will perform at 7 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Liberty Showcase Theater, 101 S. Fayetteville St. in Liberty. Headed by founder and frontman Danny Shirley, the former backup band for David Allan Coe and Johnny Paycheck got its big break with such hits as “Daddy Never was the Cadillac Kind,” “Trashy Women” and “Queen of Memphis.” Tickets are $30-$55; call 336-622-3844 or visit theliberty showcase.com to learn more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.