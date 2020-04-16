A month ago this week John Swofford was at the Greensboro Coliseum along with 23,000 others as the ACC Tournament began on schedule.
On Wednesday, he was among a group of college commissioners who spoke with Vice-president Mike Pence on a conference call about the effects of COVID-19 on college athletics.
“Extraordinary times,” Swofford said.
The group of commissioners, which included all 10 of the major conferences and Notre Dame, make up the College Football Playoff Management Group and was invited by the White House to give a briefing on college athletics and how they differ from professional sports.
“He’d heard from the professional commissioners earlier,” Swofford said. “This was an opportunity for us to express the differences between college athletics and professional sports.”
The White House has a task force looking into opening up the country, which is now under a lockdown affecting every facet of life. Sports has become a topic of discussion, and the commissioners felt like they needed to make clear that what came first for college athletics wasn’t sports and their economic impact but was in fact the students themselves.
“It was a positive call and an opportunity for us to learn a little more about the perception and looking ahead and the processes the vice president goes through in steering his task force,” Swofford said. “The possibility of getting back to playing is what we referred to as getting back to campus in the fall. The future of college athletics is tied to the students being back on campus. That has to come first. The health and safety of our students, our student-athletes, coaches, staff, institutions and fans is paramount.”
Swofford said their message was well-received and that the vice president spoke of the culture of college athletics and the place of sports in America.
“I would say it was optimistic in terms of the opportunity for things to be back to normal sometime in the fall,” Swofford said. “But we’ll see.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.