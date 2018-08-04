African refugee families return to Summit Avenue apartments after Greensboro City Councilmen listened to concerns raised about housing standards by refugees and refugee advocates during a meeting held in Greensboro, NC on August 4, 2018.
Members of the Greensboro City Council applaud as they listen to concerns voiced by refugee Louis Pasteur Mashengo about housing standards at the apartment complex where he lives on Summit Ave.”It’s time for the government to do its job,” he said.
An African refugee buries her head in her hand as refugees voiced concerns about housing standards by refugees and refugee advocates during a meeting with city council members held in Greensboro, N.C., on Aug. 4, 2018.
Greensboro City Councilwoman Marikay Abuzuaiter and other councilwomen listened to concerns raised about housing standards by refugees and refugee advocates during a meeting held in Greensboro, NC on August 4, 2018.
Brett Byerly of Greensboro Housing Coalition said it was time that the substandard housing conditions at Summit Avenue apartment complex be addressed during a meeting held in Greensboro, NC on August 4, 2018.
An African refugee rests in a chair as Greensboro City Councilmen listened to concerns raised about housing standards by refugees and refugee advocates during a meeting held in Greensboro, NC on August 4, 2018.
