UNCG 67
UNC Asheville 40
ASHEVILLE — The UNCG women’s basketball team rode a stingy defense to its fourth win in a row on Friday, a 67-40 victory at UNC Asheville.
The Spartans held the Bulldogs to just five points in the first quarter and 14 in the opening 20 minutes combined.
The Spartans were dominant in the post, with Aja Boyd delivering two of her three blocks on the night in the first period.
Boyd, a junior forward, nearly outscored the Bulldogs in the first half, pumping in 12 points on five made field goals, compared to UNC Asheville’s 14 from five.
Nadine Soliman scored seven of her 15 points in the second half to help UNCG maintain the lead, with the Spartans outscoring the Bulldogs just 28-26 in the final 20 minutes after having a 25-point halftime lead.
The Spartans will stay in state with another Big South opponent on Tuesday. They’ll face off against Campbell in Buies Creek at 7 p.m.
