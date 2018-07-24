GREENSBORO — A shooting Tuesday has left a Greensboro man dead.
Officers found 28-year-old Michael Anthony Rollins about 6 p.m. on the steps of a home of 3712 West Ave., according to Deputy Chief J.E. Hinson with Greensboro police.
Hinson said police received an earlier call about 5:35 p.m. for a discharge of a firearm in the area but didn’t find Rollins until the second call.
Rollins was pronounced dead of an apparent gunshot wound at the scene.
Hinson said there was no suspect information.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.
The man's death is the city’s 21st homicide of 2018, one below the count for this time last year.