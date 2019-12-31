Tuttle.jpg

Dustin Thomas Tuttle

 Rockingham County Sheriff's Office

A Reidsville man was arrested in connection with a stabbing Saturday night that sent another man to the hospital, according to a news release issued Tuesday from the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office.

Dustin Thomas Tuttle, 38, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, the release stated.

Tuttle, of 937 Knowles Road, is in the Rockingham County Detention Center under a $1,000,000 secured bond, the release stated.

Deputies went to Tuttle's home just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday and found another man suffering from a laceration to his neck. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment, the release stated.

