Dortch Mann walks his dog Scout to look at one of the two large trees that fell over Beechwood Street after remnants of tropical storm Michael hit Greensboro, NC on October 11, 2018. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
Prosecutor Tripp Baker had his hands full with about 1,000 DWI cases during district court at the Guilford County courthouses in Greensboro and High Point, NC on Oct. 1, 2018. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
Grimsley coach Darryl Brown gives a pregame pep talk to his team Thursday night before its game against Page at Jamieson Stadium. “I am extremely proud of this team and these players for never giving up tonight,” Brown said after the 21-7 loss to Page. “It’s amazing to see how far we have come, even in just this season.”
A child plays with a bubble machine during the Greater Greensboro Down Syndrome Network’s 15th annual Buddy Walk on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 in McLeansville, NC. The event celebrates Down Syndrome Awareness Month and raises funds to support the organization’s education and outreach efforts. (Jay Westcott/News & Record)
