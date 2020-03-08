ASHEVILLE — March is a cruel month in a one-bid league.
Especially cruel when the difference between cutting down nets or accepting the runner-up trophy is one lucky shot.
Championship game. Fourth quarter. Tie score.
Third-seeded UNCG’s defense needs a stop and is locked in on top seed Samford’s guards in the last Southern Conference women’s basketball game of a long season.
Natalie Armstong, Samford’s 6-foot-2 junior center, gets forced out the paint and catches the ball beyond the top of the key with 2 seconds left on the shot clock.
Armstrong is out of her comfort zone, but she has no choice. She launches a deep 3-pointer with 1 on the shot clock.
Swish. With 20.8 seconds left. By a 28-percent 3-point shooter who has attempted 97 threes in 90 career games.
UNCG’s all-time leading scorer Nadine Soliman, the Spartans’ career leader in 3-pointers, misses at the other end, her long jump shot rattling out with 9 seconds left.
Ballgame. A 32-game season reduced to one moment of dumb luck.
MVP Armstrong finished with 20 points and seven rebounds, leading the Bulldogs to a 59-54 victory over UNCG in the Southern Conference Tournament championship game at Harrah’s Cherokee Center on Sunday afternoon.
Samford (18-14) is headed to the NCAA Tournament. UNCG (23-9), which finished in a three-way tie for the SoCon regular-season title, is a prime candidate for a WNIT at-large berth.
The G has the highest RPI — yes, that’s still a thing in women’s college basketball — in the SoCon, 24 spots ahead of Samford and 70 ahead of Chattanooga, the teams that shared the regular-season title.
“We’re not done yet,” UNCG senior Te’Ja Twitty said.
The Spartans seniors — Twitty, Soliman, Alexus Willey, Alexis Pitchford and twice-injured Brand Fier — have led a renaissance at UNCG.
They led The G to its first regular-season title since 2002, its first SoCon Tournament championship game appearance since 2006. They came within a lucky shot of UNCG’s first tournament title (and NCAA berth) since 1998.
“They’re all over our record book,” UNCG coach Trina Patterson said. “You can’t have a legacy if you don’t leave anything to be remembered by. … These players have put us on the map. They’ve made a statement in our state and in our region. They’ve seized the moment. They always have fun. And they appreciate each other. They’re all going to go on and do great things.”
Willey scored 14 points off the bench to lead the Spartans. Junior center Aja Boyd had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and SoCon player of the year Soliman — the focal point of Samford’s defense — finished with nine points and five assists.
“We’ll take this as a learning experience,” Willey said, “and build off it for our next game so we can take this further into the postseason. We’re still a great team. A great player just made a great shot. That’s it. We were there the whole game.”
And therein lies the cruelty of March in a one-bid league.
