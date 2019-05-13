South Atlantic League Northern Division W L Pct. GB Delmarva 26 6 .813 — Greensboro 23 11 .676 4 Hickory 24 12 .667 4 West Virginia 20 16 .556 8 Kannapolis 17 18 .486 10½ Hagerstown 16 19 .457 11½ Lakewood 11 24 .314 16½ Southern Division W L Pct. GB Charleston SC 20 17 .541 — Augusta 18 18 .500 1½ Lexington 17 19 .472 2½ Rome 16 19 .457 3 Asheville 14 22 .389 5½ Greenville 14 22 .389 5½ Columbia 11 24 .314 8 Sunday’s results Greensboro at Lakewood, ppd. Augusta 4, Lexington 3 Rome 11, Columbia 0 Rome at Columbia, cancelled Hagerstown at Delmarva, ppd. Kannapolis 2, West Virginia 1 Asheville 4, Greenville 2 Charleston SC 13, Hickory 5 Monday’s games Hickory 7, Charleston SC 5 Augusta 2, Lexington 1 Kannapolis 6, West Virginia 2 Asheville 2, Greenville 0 Rome at Columbia, Game 1 Rome at Columbia, Game 2 Greensboro at Lakewood Hagerstown at Delmarva Today’s games Hagerstown at Lakewood, 6:35 p.m. Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m. Delmarva at Greensboro, 7 p.m. Lexington at Kannapolis, 7 p.m. Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m. West Virginia at Charleston SC, 7:05 p.m. Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
GRASSHOPPERS REPORT
The Greensboro Grasshoppers’ South Atlantic League game against the Lakewood BlueClaws on Monday night ended after the News & Record went to press. Find coverage at Greensboro.com.
— Staff Report