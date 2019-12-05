THURSDAY’S RESULTS
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bishop McGuinness 44, Uwharrie Charter 25
B. McGuinness 5 9 13 17 - 44
Uwharrie Charter 5 8 7 5 - 25
Bishop McGuinness (4-0): Alaila Kreuter 18, Michelle Petrangeli 11, Tate Chappell 6, Mary Davis 3, Charley Chappell 2, Lily Role 2. Uwharrie Charter (4-1): Kristen Jenson 11, Bre Brooks 4, Mia Leonard 4, Natalie Beeson 3, Gabi Greene 2, Madi Duvall 1.
Western Guilford 45, Caldwell 30
Western Guilford;6;17;9;13;-;45
Caldwell;3;11;6;10;-;30
Western Guilford (3-2): Ella Butler 26, Jemoni Carter 15, Kailee Wright 4. Caldwell (4-5): Bradley 9, Riftey 8, Freeman 5, Tate 4, Heaman 2, Aubury 2.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Grimsley 56, Southeast Guilford 48
Grimsley 12 12 16 16 - 56
SE Guilford 4 14 13 17 - 48
Grimsley (3-0): Ahmil Flowers 18, Ronan Martinek-Jenne 16, Daniel Cooper 10, Jayden Watlington 6, Luke Jenkins 4, Jordan Wall 2. Southeast Guilford (0-4): Xavier Byrd 16, Raj Raleigh 12, Cody Fuller 10, Trajan Green 5, Hunter Seagraves 3, Aaron Lucas 2.
Western Guilford 53, Caldwell 50
Caldwell;17;9;14;10;-;50
Western Guilford;5;23;12;13;-;53
Western Guilford: Adonis Hayden 14, TJ Smith 14, Keyon McCullough 11, Zavier Neely 8, Tyrone Kanu 2, Kavon Poindexter 2, Darrien Dalton 2. Caldwell: Josh Chiders 16, Alex Raley 15, Luke Elmore 7, Davis Raley 4, Jeb Arnold 3, Ryan Kupiec 3.
Bishop McGuinness 67, Uwharrie Charter 59
B. McGuinness;16;15;20;16;-;67
Uwharrie;15;11;8;15;-;59
B. McGuinness (5-1): Dawson McAlhany 15, Jake Ledbetter 14, Noah Allred 14, Rhett Spencer 9, Nathan Fuller 8, Seth Williams 5, Thomas Markun 2. Uwharrie (3-3): Garrett McCollum 15, Jordan Harrison 12, Dawson Dunn 10, Cam Fordham 9, Coleton Christian 8, Alijah Boykin 5.
SWIMMING
2019 All-County Sportsmanship Invitational
Women
Girls
Northern Guilford High School 546, Grimsley High School 496.5, Page High School 473, Western Guilford High School 288.5, Southwest Guilford 288, High Point Central High School 223, Ragsdale High School 205, Southeast Guilford HS 201, Eastern Guilford High School 108.
50 freestyle: 1. Abbott, Tate (SW) 24.87; 2. Bene, Sophie (N) 26.36; 3. Roberts, Sydney (N) 26.48. 100 freestyle: 1. Abbott, Tate (SW) 55.39; 2. Teague, Helena (N) 58.14; 3. Sullivan, Claire (G) 58.79. 200 freestyle: 1. Schoppa, Maura (N) 2:00.58; 2. Cook, Kourtney (SE) 2:03.13; 3. Sullivan, Claire (G) 2:13.46. 500 freestyle: 1. Rhodes, Lauren (H) 6:05.61; 2. Stevens, Abigail (W) 6:06.40; 3. Coker, Tyler (P) 6:15.05. 100 backstroke: 1. Ally, Emily (P) 59.26; 2. Schoppa, Maura (N) 59.72; 3. Roberts, Sydney (N) 1:03.82. 100 breaststroke: 1. Schoppa, Abby (N) 1:10.87; 2. Xiao, Sunny (G) 1:12.12; 3. Gesse, Eliza (P) 1:13.84. 100 butterfly: 1. Hoover, Mary Catherine (G) 59.79; 2. Teague, Helena (N) 59.98; 3. Willet, Riley (P) 1:04.56. 200 individual medley: 1. Ally, Emily (P) 2:13.37; 2. Schoppa, Abby (N) 2:19.59; 3. Xiao, Sunny (G) 2:24.94. 200 freestyle Relay: 1. Northern Guilford High School (Bene, Schoppa, Sutherland, Schoppa) 1:43.43; 2. Grimsley High School (Xiao, Sullivan, Hoover, Cox) 1:46.77; 3. Southwest Guilford (Murphy, Higgins, Mann, Abbott) 1:47.06. 400 freestyle Relay: 1. Northern Guilford High School (Teague, Wachendorfer, Roberts, Schoppa), 3:50.83; 2. Page High School (Willet, Grubb, Short, Gesse) 4:01.09; 3. Grimsley High School (Moore, Albright, Moore, Evans) 4:16.22. 200 Medley Relay: 1. Northern Guilford High School (Roberts, Schoppa, Teague, Bene) 1:54.12; 2. Grimsley High School (Cox, Xiao, Hoover, Sullivan), 1:55.32; 3. Page High School (Ally, Gesse, Grubb, Willet) 1:57.41. Diving: 1. Gray, Abigail (P) 255.90; 2. Paul, Jess (N) 239.63; 3. Church, Tatum (G) 204.45.
Boys
Grimsley High School 581, Southwest Guilford 450, Page High School 429, Ragsdale High School 320, Western Guilford High School 304, Northern Guilford High School 298, Southeast Guilford HS 189, High Point Central High School 129, Eastern Guilford High School 88.
50 freestyle: 1. Watson, William (SW) 22.34; 2. Smelzer, Baxter (P) 22.46; 3. Kwon, Kyle (SW) 22.49. 100 freestyle: 1. Womble, Ethan (P) 48.43; 2. Tars, Robert, RAGSD, 48.66; 3. Kwon, Kyle (SW) 49.38. 200 freestyle: 1. Womble, Ethan (P) 1:46.43; 2. Harris, Dax (G) 1:46.55; 3. Esposito, Patty (G) 1:55.86. 500 freestyle: 1. Edwards, Jonathon (SW) 5:14.22; 2. Glebus, Chris (N) 5:25.02; 3. Peterson, Ben (G) 5:27.44. 100 backstroke: 1. Gillispie, Jake (G) 58.50; 2. Farabow, Brooks (P) 1:00.49; 3. Seeber, Andrew (G) 1:00.85. 100 breaststroke: 1. Tate, Fletcher (G) 1:06.08; 2. Pollina, Ethan (N) 1:10.05; 3. Hager, Charlie (G) 1:10.78. 100 butterfly: 1. Watson, William (SW) 51.55; 2. Edwards, Jonathon (SW) 57.12; 3. Farabow, Brooks (P) 58.14. 200 individual medley: 1. Gillispie, Jake (G) 2:06.42; 2. Tate, Fletcher (G) 2:12.51; 3. Smelzer, Luke (P) 2:14.65. 200 freestyle Relay: 1. Page High School (Gatling III, Fink, Smelzer, Womble) 1:31.33; 2. Southwest Guilford (Kwon, Jones, Edwards, Watson), 1:33.23; 3. Grimsley High School (Tate, Rock, Peterson, Gillispie) 1:37.52. 400 freestyle Relay: 1. Page High School (Smelzer, Gatling, Farabow, Womble) 3:27.58; 2. Ragsdale High School (Ulrich, Newman, Tobin, Tars), 3:31.19; 3. Grimsley High School (Seeber, Esposito, Peterson, Harris) 3:41.52. 200 Medley Relay: 1. Southwest Guilford (Kwon, Edwards, Jones, Watson), 1:43.98; 2. Grimsley High School (Gillispie, Tate, Seeber, Harris) 1:44.68; 3. Page High School (Farabow, Stewart, Fink, Smelzer) 1:50.57. Diving: 1. Newis, Nicholas (W) 291.15; 2. Bopp, Erick (G) 225.30; 3. Graff, Ethan (G) 217.95.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.