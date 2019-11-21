hsxtra logo

Thursday’s results

BOYS BASKETBALL

Smith 80, Ragsdale 44

Smith 26 30 14 10 - 80

Ragsdale 10 10 17 7 - 44

Smith (1-0): Juwelz Hargrove 9, Jordan Williams 10, Khalid Hinds 12, Silas Mason 18, Nick McMullen 14, Isaiah Moore 10, Kobe George 4, Armand Setzer 1

Maurice Hinds 2.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ragsdale 78, Smith 33

SWIMMING

GIRLS

Southeast Guilford 113 Western Guilford 156

50 freestyle: Sofie Patton (S) 28.77; 100 freestyle: Sofie Patton (S) 1:05.28; 200 freestyle: Catharine Yoder (W) 2:54.52; 500 freestyle: Kourtney Cook (S) 5:36.85; 100 backstroke: Caroline Gilliland (W) 1:18.10; 100 breaststroke: Grace Evans (W) 1:34.07; 100 butterfly: Abigail Stevens (W) 1:12.69; 200 individual medley: Kourtney Cook (S) 2:24.42; 200 freestyle relay: Western Guilford High School (Stevens, Houlden, Blake, Evans) 2:05.21; 400 freestyle relay: Southeast Guilford HS (Patton, Reid, Southwell, Cook) 4:35.88; 200 medley relay: Southeast Guilford HS (Cook, Southwell, Newman, Patton) 2:11.57.

BOYS

Western Guilford 10 Southeast Guilford 100

50 freestyle: Zach Kashubara (W) 24.66; 100 freestyle: Zach Kashubara (W) 1:04.49; 200 freestyle: Zach Adt (S) 2:20.42; 500 freestyle: Zach Adt (S) 6:31.28; 100 backstroke: Daniel Ballesteros (W) 1:05.76; 100 breaststroke: Seth Daub (S) 1:13.58; 100 butterfly: Noah Martin (S) 1:14.46; 200 individual medley: Daniel Ballesteros (W) 2:22.51; 200 freestyle relay: Western Guilford High School (Stack, Lawhorne, Ferguson, Ollis) 1:52.98; 400 freestyle relay: Western Guilford High School (Ferguson, Stack, Kashubara, Ballesteros) 4:05.72; 200 medley relay: Western Guilford High School (Ballesteros, Ollis, Kashubara, Stack) 1:59.33.

