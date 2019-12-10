TUESDAY'S RESULTS
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Northern Guilford 80, Northwood 17
Northwood;0;3;9;5;-;17
Northern Guilford;25;15;21;21;-;80
Northern Guilford (4-1): Jadyn Newsome 14, Milan Gordon 11, Janelle Henderson 8, Brooklyn Magnussen 8, Angelina Bagnoli 6, Abby Mulry 6, Lizzie Gram 5, Laurel Zlotkowski 5, Taylor Hanes 4, Christina DeLisa 3, Caroline Gram 3, Mikayla Penn 3, Emily Peeden 2, Jayla Harris 2.
Ragsdale 55, West Forsyth 49
Southwest Guilford 62, Grimsley 25
SW Guilford (2-3): Tiir Nyok 17, Jocelyn Foust 6, Ja'Lyn Slade 6, Lauryn Adeloye 6, Aja Hairston 4, Kendall Shaw 3, Courtney Taylor 3.
Bishop McGuinness 48, Caldwell Academy 14
Caldwell Academy;2;5;3;4;-;14
Bishop McGuinness;15;10;16;7;-;48
Caldwell (3-6): Ritten 8, Hedman 5, Furst 1. B.McGuinness (6-0): Michelle Petrangeli 17, Tate Chappell 8, Charley Chappell 6, Katie Deal 5, Mary Davis 4, Alaila Kreuter 4, Katelynn Williams 2, Lily Role 2.
Western Guilford 54, Cornerstone 35
W. Guilford;10;11;13;20;-;54
Cornerstone;7;18;2;8;-;35
W. Guilford: Ella Butler 30, Oge Okeke 8, Jemoni Carter 6, Destini Perry 4, AJ Ferrell 4, Kailee Wright 2.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Greensboro Day 61, Providence Day 55
Greensboro Day (11-1): Whit Trevey 15, Bryce Harris 14, Jaydon Young 9, Cam Hayes 8, Cason Pierce 7, Christian Bailey 6, Brock Williams 2.
Providence Day: Michael Zanoni 25, Bryce Scott 11, AJ Ratchford 11, Baker Olin 5, Davis Fagon 3.
Northeast Guildford 73, Page 69 OT
NE Guilford;14;14;10;19;16;-;73
Page;10;10;16;22;10;-;69
NE Guilford: Jeremiah Malone 26, Traevon Guinyard 17, Rashaad Williamson 9, Zeke Nicholson 6, Kyric Lewis 4, Tyric Herbin 2, Demangio Rivers 2, Anthony Hairston 2, Jaydon Hall 2, Bryson Medley 2, Demareyah Holley 1. Page: Jaden Ellis 14, Mike Maxwell 10, Tyler Mcyntire 10, Jonathan Campbell 8, Zion Connor 8, Jason Sellers 7, White Edwards 7, Tyren Farrow 5.
Western Guilford 61, Cornerstone Charter Academy 55
Cornerstone Charter;9;18;21;8;-;55
Western Guilford;11;7;20;23;-;61
Cornerstone Charter: Carter Blum 16, Kris Richardson 13, Elijgah Edwards 8, Josh McNair 7, Jeremy Lopez 5, Ethan Dollyhigh 4, Benjamin Holloway 2. Western Guilford: Keyun McCullough 12, Tyone Kanu 9, TJ Smith 9, Deniel Torres 8, Adonis Hayden 8, Ethan Surgeon 6, Darrien Dalton 6, Kavon Poindexter 3.
Bishop McGuinness 68, Caldwell Academy 54
B. McGuinness;16;19;14;19;-;68
Caldwell Academy;15;17;6;16;-;54
B. McGuinness (7-1): Nathan Fuller 23, Noah Allred 10, Jake Ledbetter 9, Aaron Wilson 8, Dawson McAlhany 8, Rhett Spencer 3, Jaden Plunciniczac 3, Seth Williams 2, Thomas Markun 2. Caldwell (3-8): Ben Rickle 12, Alex Raly 9, Mason Wierder 8, Luke Elmore 8, Josh Childer 7, Davis Raley 7, Payne Bradley 3.
Forbush 79, East Forsyth 56
East Forsyth;10;15;13;18;-;56
Forbush;18;22;23;16;-;79
East Forsyth (0-1): Brion Jones 20, Will Rhodes 19, Williams 6, T. Rhodes 6, Pitts 3, Dellarena 2, Leggett 2. Forbush (2-2): Caleb Boles 19, Samuel Crews 18, Cannon Doub 12, Peyton Compton 11, Gentry 8, Mahan 4, Single 4, Graham 2, Luna 1.
Grimsley 68, Southwest Guilford 56
SW Guilford;5;17;10;24;-;56
Grimsley;24;17;12;18;-;68
SW Guilford (4-2): Bryce Causey 24, Jeremy Mull 10, Miles Taylor 10, Deanthony Butchee 5, Caleb Theriault 3, Eustana Zonen 2, Aamaj Platt 2. Grimsley (4-0): Ronan Martinek-Jenne 15, Daniel Cooper 15, Ahmil Flowers 11, Luke Jenkins 9, Jayden Watlington 7, Travis Shaw 5, Tyler Albright 4, Jordan Wall 2.
Smith 79, Northern Guilford 58
Smith;14;26;14;25;-;79
N. Guilford;14;15;12;17;-;58
Smith: Silas Mason 21, Juwelz Hargrove 10, Jordan Williams 10, Kobe George 9, Khlaid Hinds 8, Isaiah Moore 4, Nyikos Fritts 2. N. Guilford: Nolan Hodge 16, Nijah Whitley 12, Jackson Helms 11, Josiah Sims 8, Jordan Pyke 3, Owen Griffith 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.