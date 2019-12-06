FRIDAY’S RESULTS
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bishop McGuinness 65, Roanoake Catholic 31
Roanoake Catholic 15 6 4 6 - 31
B. McGuinness 17 7 14 17 - 65
Roanoake Catholic (2-1): Alex Nance 8, Claire O’Herron 6, Isabella Myers 5, Maggie Clark 4, Margaret Hemphill 4, Gracice Holmgren 2, Carolyn Connelly 2. Bishop McGuinness (5-0): Michelle Petrangeli 18, Alaila Kreuter 11, Francesca Moya 7, Charley Chappell 6, Mary Davis 6, Tate Chappell 6, Emily Elder 4, Katelynn Williams 2, Katie Deal 2, Lily Role 2.
Ragsdale 62, Southwest Guilford 51
Northwest Guilford 56, Northern Guilford 38
BOYS BASKETBALL
Greensboro Day 81 Charlotte Country Day 42
Greensboro Day 28 22 23 8 - 81
Charlotte Ctry Day 13 12 9 8 - 42
Greensboro Day: Bryce Harris 18, Carson McCorkle 17, Cam Hayes 17, Jaydon Young 7, Brock Williams 6, Jackson Noble 4, Christian Bailey 4, Whit Trevey 3, Ege Katitas 2, Cam Leake 2, Carson Pierce 1. Charlotte Ctry Day: Carver 14, Cherry 11, Krisko 7, Ray 2, Shaw 2, Mitchell 2, McKay 2, Alessi 2.
Northwest Guilford 70 Northern Guilford 44
Northern Guilford 10 13 8 13 - 44
Northwest Guilford 20 15 17 18 - 70
N. Guilford (0-3): Hodge 10, Lomax 8, Sims 7, Pleasant 6, Helms 2, Griffith 2, Whitley 1. NW Guilford (3-0): Reiber 21, Hampton 16, Humphrey 10, Thomas 9, Ballou 6, Boulton 4, Watkins 2, Carson 2.
Bishop McGuinness 78, Woodland 65
B. McGuinness 21 21 22 14 - 78
Woodland 8 18 18 21 - 65
B. McGuinness (6-1): Noah Allred 21, Dawson McAlhany 18, Jake Ledbetter 13, Nathan Fuller 11, Seth Williams 11, Rhett Spencer 2, Thomas Markun 2. Woodland (5-3): Josh Westmoreland 28, Blake Fritts 17, Nathan Bryan 8, Ethan Hiatt 6, Blake Bryan 4, Elijah Guy 2.
Page 59, West Forsyth 54
Page 13 11 20 15 - 59
West Forsyth 14 21 4 15 - 54
Page (6-1): Whit Edwards 14, Jaden Ellis 11, Zion Conner 10, Jonathan Campbell 9, Jason Sellers 8, Mac Pearsall 5, Tyler Mcyntire 2. West Forsyth: Mickens 16, Smith 12, Beckner 9, Ferguson 6, Crenshaw 4, Wilson 2, Hill, McMillan 2, Morris 1.
Dudley 52, Northeast Guilford 45
Dudley 11 12 13 16 - 52
NE Guilford 11 4 6 24 - 45
Dudley: Ayden Gamble 16, Frank Stockton 11, Coleman Wood 11, Jeremiah Dickerson 6, Darien Wynn 5, Jahree Braswell 3.
