FRIDAY’S RESULTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bishop McGuinness 73, Union Grove 54
B. McGuinness 20 24 13 16 - 73
Union Grove 17 5 16 16 - 54
Bishop McGuinness (3-0): Jake Ledbetter 21, Seth Williams 14, Dawson McAlhany 14, Noah Allred 12, Nathan Fuller 7, Thomas Markun 3, Rhett Spencer 3.
Union Grove (4-2): Jackson Koontz 19, Josh Sugut 17, Trey Canovai 17, Josh Patterson 6, Zach Combs 4, Alex Sugut 2.
Winston Salem Christian, 77, West Chester Country Day 50
W-S Christian 19 17 20 21 - 77
West Chester 4 18 10 18 - 50
W-S Christian (5-1): Cem Bebali 13, Lamont McNeal 12, Aaron Potter 11, Jones 9, Reels 9, Isaacs 7, Nwaoshai 6, Thorpe 4, Boddie 4. Thomas 2, Smith-Ratcliff 2.
West Chester Country Day (2-4): J3 Swindell 24, Sadler 6, Patterson 6, Mattox 4, Matthews 3, Walters 3, Weil 2.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Northern Guilford 53, North Surry 48
North Surry 7 10 10 21 - 48
N. Guilford 10 8 17 18 - 53
North Surry (0-2): Hannah Moxley 12, Jesi Shelnutt 12, Callie Allen 11, Cynthia Chaire 10, Sarah Mauldin 2, Michaela Stone 1.
Northern Guilford (2-0): Jayla Harris 13, Jadyn Newsome 10, Janelle Henderson 8, Taylor Hanes 7, Chirsitina DeLisa 5, Milan Gordon 2, Brooklyn Magnussen 2, Mikayla Penn 2, Abby Mulry 2, Laurel Zlotkowski.
FOOTBALL
No. 2 East Forsyth 34
No. 3 Ragsdale 21
Site
Fred E. Lewis Stadium, Kernersville
Why the Eagles won
Time and time again, East Forsyth’s play makers came up with backbreaking efforts to keep momentum on their side. Whether it was quarterback Ty Lyles or running back Chris Chaplin getting a crucial first down, or the Eagles’ defense sacking Ragsdale quarterback Alston Hooker, the Eagles’ talent shone through on Friday.
Why the Tigers lost
It’s hard to choose one particular reason the Tigers’ season ended on Friday, but they had their chances. Ragsdale took the ball on their own 5-yard line with just over 8 minutes to play and methodically drove the ball down the field, trying to ensure that theirs was the last possession of regulation. The Tigers got as far as the East Forsyth 35 before a penalty and sack helped East Forsyth turn the ball over on downs.
Stars
East Forsyth — RB Chris Chaplin 16 carries, 75 yards, TD; WR Jamison Warren 2 receptions, 66 yards, TD; QB Ty’Shaun Lyles 8-for-12, 152 yards, 3 TD.
Ragsdale — QB Alston Hooker 13-for-23, 181 yards, 2 TD; ATH Devan Boykin 13 carries, 58 yards, 5 receptions, 73 yards, TD; WR Josiah Muldowney 5 receptions, 82 yards.
The big play
Jalen Thorns came up with a 24-yard touchdown reception, although it was more of a deflection than anything. Thorns was on his back in the end zone when the football came off the fingertips of the defender. That touchdown made the score 34-21 with just over a minute to play and sent East Forsyth to its third regional final in five years.
Three things we learned
1. Johnny Boykin’s Tigers love a good fight. In just a few short years, the Ragsdale Tigers have fostered a football identity of a tough, resilient team that makes the most of its opportunities.
2. Many high school football teams would lament losing multiple college-level players for the season, including four and five-star recruits- East Forsyth is no different. What they’ve become known for, however, is making the right adjustments to minimize the personnel losses as much as possible.
3. Devan Boykin spent three years as the Ragsdale quarterback before selflessly accepting another role so his team could get better. Boykin is as good an athlete and perhaps is the most instrumental Tigers involved in this year’s ascendance to the upper echelon.
What they’re saying
“I couldn’t be prouder of our kids. The hardest part of (building) a team is getting people to deny themselves for the sake of the team. But you can’t do that unless you give. And before you give, you’ve got to love.”- Ragsdale coach Johnny Boykin
“One thing we know, coach Boykin- Johnny’s a great coach, man. And they made some great halftime adjustments, kind of sold out for the run and kind of hit us in the mouth offensively those first two times. But we responded. I think coach (Ronnie) Horton had some great play calls, and to grind out that win was just spectacular.”- East Forsyth coach Todd Willert
Records
Ragsdale: 3-1 Metro 4-A, 6-7 overall.
East Forsyth: 3-2 Central Piedmont 4-A, 11-2 overall.
Up next
Ragsdale: Season Complete.
East Forsyth: at Grimsley, 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Scoring summary
Ragsdale 7 0 14 0 – 21
East Forsyth 0 20 8 6 – 34
R – Tyrell Carmichael 5 pass from Alston Hooker (Adnane Choudani kick), 1st, 7:02
E – Jamison Warren 54 pass from Ty Lyles (Andrew Conrad kick), 2nd, 9:31
E – Chris Chaplin 9 run (Conrad kick), 2nd, 4:45
E – Joseph Brown 3 run (Kick failed), 2nd, 2:24
R – Hooker 5 run (Choudani kick), 3rd, 6:08
E – Joe Ritchens 21 pass from Lyles (Brendan Conway pass), 3rd, 2:56
R – Devan Boykin 39 pass from Hooker (Choudani kick), 3rd, 1:23
E – Jalen Thorns 24 pass from Lyles (Pass failed), 4th, 1:06
