HIGH POINT – A 16-year-old was arrested Sunday in connection with breaking into Penn Griffin School of the Arts, where High Point Police say he and another juvenile stole food and damaged about $2,500 worth of property.
Police responded to an alarm at 5:53 p.m. Sunday at the school, 825 East Washington St., and found a broken window in the cafeteria and an open door, a High Point Police news release stated. While officers were searching inside the school, they saw two juveniles run out and stopped one of them. The other ran from the scene.
The 16-year-old was charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after the fact, and injury to real property. He was released to his father, the news release stated.
Police have reviewed footage from the school's security cameras and are still searching for the other juvenile, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.