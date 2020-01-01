police lights.jpg
HIGH POINT - Police are investigating the deaths of a High Point couple from an apparent murder-suicide, according to a news release from High Point Police.

Authorities were called to the 600 block of South Scientific Street at 2:41 a.m. today about a suicide and found Hong Van Ma, 49, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the release stated.

Officers then went to Ma's residence at 4020 Banbridge Dr., where they found Ma's wife, Jenny Thao Ta, 40, dead from a gunshot wound to the head, the release stated. Police believe that Ma killed his wife, then killed himself.

There was no reported history of domestic violence between the couple, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Buben at 336-887-7867. Or, call Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000.

