Guilford County Department of Public Health has received its 2019-2020 seasonal influenza vaccines for children and adults and is now making appointments Mondays through Thursdays. On Fridays, walk-in appointments are available from 8 to 11 a.m. and from 1 to 4 p.m. To make an appointment for a seasonal flu vaccination at either the 1100 E. Wendover Avenue location in Greensboro or the 501 E. Green Drive High Point location, call 336-641-3245.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the NC Division of Public Health are recommending an annual seasonal flu vaccination for everyone aged 6 months of age and older. Children age 8 and younger who have not had a flu shot previously will need two doses. “The best way to protect yourself and those around you from the flu is to get vaccinated annually,” states Merle Green, health director. “We are asking our residents to please help our community stay healthy by getting the flu vaccination.”
The Public Health Department asks all clients who have health insurance, Medicaid or Medicare and Medicare Supplement cards to have them ready when they call to make an appointment. Clients should also bring all insurance cards to their appointments. For questions regarding applicable fees for flu vaccine, call 336-641-4708.
The Public Health Department will accept cash; personal checks with a NC address; debit card; and VISA, Mastercard or Discover credit cards.
In addition to getting a seasonal flu vaccination, Public Health recommends these infection-reducing measures:
- Frequent and thorough hand washing and/or the use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers;
- Coughing and sneezing into your bended elbow or sleeve;
- Staying home when you are sick;
- Staying away from others who are sick;
- Eating healthy foods; and
- Getting enough rest to avoid becoming sick.
For more information about seasonal flu or the flu vaccine, contact your health care provider or the Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services, Public Health Division at 336-641-7777 or visit www.guilfordcountync.gov; visit the US Department of Health and Human Services website at www.flu.gov or www.flu.nc.gov for flu information specific to North Carolina.
