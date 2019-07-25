Lionel Richie
Lionel Richie will perform his “Hello Tour” at 8 p.m. tonight at Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro. Richie has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide since going solo. His hits include “Hello,” “All Night Long,” “Endless Love” and others. Tickets are $66 and up at the box office, by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at ticketmaster.com. Visit greensborocoliseum.com or lionelrichie.com for more information.
Pet Portrait Class
A pet portrait class will be from 6 to 9 p.m. today at C.P. Logan Studio, 1206 W. Cornwallis Drive in Greensboro. Bring an 8x10 portrait of your dog or cat. The cost is $50, and all materials are provided. For more information, call 336-282-5904 or email cplogan120@aol.com.
‘Annie’
RSVP Community Theatre will present the musical “Annie” at Sunset Theatre at 234 Sunset Ave. in Asheboro. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2-3 and 2:30 p.m. Aug. 4. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for ages 60 and older and ages 18 and younger. Tickets are available at Brightside Gallery in Asheboro, online at rsvptheatre.org or at the door.
‘Hamlet’
The Drama Center will present outdoor performances of Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” at 6 p.m. today through Sunday at Barber Park at 1500 Barber Park Drive in Greensboro. The shortened production of the original play features 20 local actors from the ages of 11 to 70. Admission is a suggested donation of $10. In case of rain, the show will move to Caldcleugh Multicultural Arts Center at 1700 Orchard St. Call 336-335-6426 or visit thedramacenter.com to learn more.